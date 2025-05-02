Zeigler Subaru Of Schereville & Zeigler Subaru Of Lafayette Honored With The 2025 Subaru Love Promise Customer And Commitment Gold Award

The 2025 Subaru Love Promise Customer and Community Commitment Gold Award combines the rigorous standards of both the Community Commitment and Customer Commitment awards, demanding a consistently high level of performance across all aspects of dealership operations. As the highest accolade within Subaru's Love Promise Awards program, the Gold award is only given to Subaru's most elite class of retailers for their extraordinary efforts and achievements with their customers and communities.

This dual Gold Award win underscores Zeigler Auto Group's dedication to providing "the Ultimate Automotive Experience" and fostering strong, positive relationships within the communities it serves.

"It is a privilege and honor to receive this recognition for the Customer and Community Commitment Gold Award for both of our stores," said Kyle Faiman, GM of Zeigler Subaru of Schererville and Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette.

"We take great pride in ensuring our customers and community get only the best from us, and will continue to stay committed to this mission."

The Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette store earned this award in its first year of eligibility under the Zeigler banner, after the dealer acquisition in 2023. Zeigler Subaru of Schererville, formerly Subaru of Merrillville, was acquired in 2021 as Zeigler's first Subaru dealer.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group