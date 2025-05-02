Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared monthly distributions payable on May 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PIC.A $0.08000 Preferred Shares $0.10625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

