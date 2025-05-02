Signing Of Minerals Agreement Signals That US Will Not Abandon Ukraine - Polish Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The signing of the minerals agreement between Ukraine and the United States signals Washington's commitment to supporting Ukraine. This development is part of a multi-level game where the context of China also plays an important role.

Jan Pieklo, former Polish ambassador to Ukraine, shared this opinion in a commentary to Ukrinform.

"The signing of the agreement is a crucial moment, which I would place in the context of the remarkable face-to-face conversation between Presidents Zelensky and Trump in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican (on April 26, the day of Pope Francis' funeral – ed.). It was likely during this meeting that the American side made certain decisions, and the subsequent signing of the agreement-albeit in a modified form-signals that the U.S. will not abandon Ukraine," he emphasized.

According to Pieklo, despite the significant efforts of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, his focus has now shifted to other matters. Meanwhile, the White House has begun to pay closer attention to the perspectives of General Keith Kellogg and Secretary of State Mark Rubio, who hold stronger“anti-Putin views."

"After all, Trump himself stated before signing the agreement that he felt deceived by Putin. Within the U.S. administration, there is widespread recognition that Putin's push for a short-term truce is primarily aimed at celebrating his victory day," the expert noted.

In this context, Pieklo emphasized the significance of the cooperation agreement between Russia and North Korea, which includes the deployment of North Korean soldiers to the war in Ukraine.

"Washington fully understands that this development could not have occurred without China's approval. Without Beijing's decision, North Korean troops would not have been sent to Ukraine. Today, China stands as the United States' most formidable and complex rival. As a result, Washington has calculated that if it attempts to negotiate with Putin and ultimately loses Ukraine, China will be emboldened to take more decisive action against Taiwan," the former Polish ambassador to Ukraine explained.

Pieklo emphasized that the situation is a "multi-level combination in which all elements matter."

He noted that the signing of the minerals agreement played a role in the U.S. decision to continue military assistance to Ukraine. He also highlighted the significance of an American military aircraft carrying essential components for Ukraine's air defense, which has already arrived at the Rzeszów–Jasionka hub.

"This is what Ukraine needs most of all," the expert stressed.

According to Pieklo, Washington is well aware that Putin has been attempting to“mislead” them. Pieklo believes the U.S. administration likely recognized this from the outset. However, he pointed out that Trump is not a typical politician but rather a "transactional politician," for whom securing a deal beneficial to the U.S. was a priority.

"For Trump, this Ukrainian-American agreement is a transactional one. He wants to present it to the American public as more than just aid-highlighting that the U.S. is signing a trade agreement with tangible benefits," the expert emphasized.

He added that while the practical implementation of the agreement remains distant, this symbolic gesture is crucial for Trump's domestic policy, as well as for Ukraine and Europe.

At the same time, amid strengthening Ukrainian-American relations, Pieklo warned that Russia's renewed nuclear blackmail poses a serious threat.

"It is not Putin himself making these statements, but his propagandists-yet this is what the West fears most," he noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 17, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum confirming their common desire to conclude a mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement between the two countries.

On April 30, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement to establish the Reconstruction Investment Fund.