Shmyhal Says Minerals Deal With US Will Help Strengthen Protection Of Ukrainian Airspace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The mineral resources agreement signed between Kyiv and Washington on the night of May 1 will help bolster the protection of Ukraine's airspace thanks to U.S. air defense systems.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this during a government meeting on Friday, May 2, Ukrinform reports, citing his remarks published on the government website .

"It is now crucial for us to continue our legal and diplomatic work -- to sign technical agreements that will provide concrete tools to implement our partnership with the United States," Shmyhal said.

He stressed that "this agreement will allow us to better defend the country here and now -- to better protect our skies with American air defense systems, and to better defend our land with advanced weaponry."

"This agreement also sends a clear message to the Kremlin regime that the United States stands with Ukraine and is ready to support us," he said.

Signing of minerals agreement signals that US will not abandon Ukraine - Polish expert

Shmyhal added that for Ukraine, it is not only important to end the war with Russia, but to achieve a just peace. He said this involves large-scale reconstruction based on the principle of "building back better," membership in the European Union, and the development of a strong economy driven by innovation and a modern defense industry.

"A strong economy, along with strategic partnerships with the U.S., Europe, the UK, Canada, and the Western world, will be the best guarantee of our security," he said.

On May 1, following extensive negotiations, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement establishing a Reconstruction Investment Fund. The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada for the ratification of the agreement.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine