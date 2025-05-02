HMH Marks A Milestone Of Expansion And Excellence At Arabian Travel Market 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hospitality Management Holdings (HMH), a leading hotel management company in the MENA region, proudly celebrated a significant milestone at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, marking 15 consecutive years of participation in the region's premier travel and tourism exhibition. This year's event proved particularly successful as HMH secured multiple strategic agreements that reinforce its expanding presence across the GCC and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to the region's hospitality sector.

During the exhibition, HMH marked two significant milestones that highlighted its regional growth strategy and broader GCC tourism objectives – the signing of an MoU for a new hotel property in Dammam and an HMA for Corp Makkah Al Naseem Hotel. These developments form part of HMH's comprehensive expansion strategy in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its commitment to the Kingdom's thriving hospitality sector.

Mr. Haytham Abdelaziz, Chief Operating Officer of HMH, stated:“ATM continues to serve as our principal platform for establishing valuable relationships, exploring innovative solutions, and accessing cutting-edge hospitality technologies. Reaching 15 years of continuous participation is an achievement we take great pride in, and we're even more proud to announce partnerships that reflect our ambitious regional vision. These agreements support our long-term strategy to deliver quality hospitality solutions that align perfectly with Saudi Vision 2030. We're particularly excited about entering new markets while simultaneously strengthening our presence in Saudi Arabia's most spiritually significant destinations.”

This strategic expansion underscores HMH's commitment to diversifying its portfolio and bringing its expertise to promising new markets. The Dammam agreement and ongoing operations in Jubail, Yanbu, Khobar, and Makkah demonstrate the group's confidence in Saudi Arabia's robust hospitality sector and its potential for sustained growth. Over the past fifteen years, HMH has consistently used Arabian Travel Market (ATM) as a platform to announce new projects, develop strategic partnerships, and reinforce its position as a key player in the region's hospitality industry. With a growing portfolio of managed properties and an expanding pipeline of new developments, HMH is ideally positioned to continue delivering exceptional value to its partners and outstanding experiences to guests throughout the MENA region. As HMH looks to the future, the company remains firmly committed to excellence, innovation and sustainable growth, further consolidating its reputation as a trusted regional leader in hotel management and operations.