Rajasthan Minister Slams Hanuman Beniwal Over RPSC Protest, Calls Him 'Unreliable'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) After Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal staged a sit-in protest demanding the reorganisation of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment process, State Minister and senior BJP leader K.K. Vishnoi, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on Beniwal accusing him of being the most unreliable leader in Rajasthan politics.

Vishnoi alleged that Beniwal's political career has been defined by opportunistic shifts in allegiance.

"Beniwal is an expert at switching sides, but now all doors are closed for him. In desperation, he is misleading the youth to stay politically relevant and remain in the media spotlight. His baseless attacks on political leaders are just another attempt to gain attention," he said.

Referring to recent electoral outcomes, the Minister added, "In the last by-elections, the public showed him the mirror. His hypocrisy and falsehoods have been exposed, and the youth no longer trust him. Even attendance at his rallies is dwindling."

Vishnoi also noted that the SI recruitment exam was conducted during the Congress government's tenure, a time when Beniwal was aligned with Congress and remained silent on the issue.

"Now he is exploiting the emotions of the youth just to protect his diminishing political relevance," the Minister claimed.

"Sometimes he makes baseless remarks against leaders, and at other times, he targets women without any factual basis. Beniwal ji's political maneuvering won't work under BJP rule -- his so-called 'settings' are over," Vishnoi asserted.

Former state BJP President Ashok Parnami responded to MP Hanuman Beniwal's recent remarks by emphasising the BJP's commitment to clean politics.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party gives top priority to the politics of integrity. All political leaders should uphold the same standards. However, Hanuman Beniwal is making baseless statements just to stay in the headlines, which is unfortunate and misleading," Parnami said.

Highlighting the BJP's actions against corruption, the former State BJP President added, "In our election manifesto, we had promised the youth of Rajasthan strict action against the paper leak mafia. In just 16 months, the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led state government has delivered on that promise by putting more than 292 individuals involved in paper leak cases behind bars."

He also said, "Not only that -- 92 public servants who were found to be complicit in these leaks have also been dismissed from service and jailed. This reflects our zero-tolerance approach to corruption and our commitment to protecting the future of our youth."

Earlier on Friday, Beniwal was detained by the Jaipur Police while marching towards the Chief Minister's residence to press for youth-related demands, including the reorganisation of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and cancellation of the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination.

Beniwal and his supporters were stopped outside the Police Commissionerate, where they staged a brief sit-in.

When they attempted to proceed further, police detained them and took them to Sanganer Sadar police station. The group was protesting there against the state government.

Speaking to the media, Beniwal said, "We have been protesting in Jaipur for the past seven days demanding the reorganisation of RPSC and cancellation of the SI recruitment exam, which is riddled with corruption. Two RPSC members are already in jail, and the Special Operation Group continues to arrest fake candidates. Yet, the government remains silent, especially after names of Ministers surfaced in the case."

He accused both the Congress and BJP of being complicit, questioning the silence of Congress leaders like Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot.

"All these scams occurred during Gehlot's tenure. I also ask Kirori Lal Meena to respond, as he once raised these same issues," Beniwal added.

The RLP MP also alleged that State Minister K.K. Vishnoi is involved in the recruitment scam and demanded an investigation into his residence, known as the "White House".

"I am stating facts. The Minister's silence speaks volumes," he said.

Declaring his resolve, Beniwal said, "I am ready to take bullets for the youth. This is a do-or-die fight. If our demands are not met, we will intensify our protest. We are prepared to bring one lakh supporters to Jaipur, block all state highways, and pressure the government until justice is served."