Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Introduces Middle Ear Implants For Complex Hearing Loss In The UAE



The middle ear implant restores hearing without the need for bone conduction devices Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi adopts advanced solutions for complex cases, tailored to patient needs, ensuring access to world-class care.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. May, 2025: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, successfully completes pioneering technology for hearing loss treatment in the UAE, with the successful completion of the first active middle ear implant. This groundbreaking procedure, performed on a 63-year-old female patient suffering from complex mixed hearing loss and chronic ear infections marks a significant leap in treating this condition.

Due to her complex condition, traditional surgeries had previously been unsuccessful, leading to the adoption of this innovative technique, which has now provided her with a life-changing solution and renewed hope for those with similar challenges. The middle ear implant is a cutting-edge intervention uniquely suited for patients who suffer from chronic ear infections and a combination of conductive and sensorineural hearing loss, where both the middle ear and the inner ear are damaged. Unlike hearing aids that amplify sound through the outer ear, this implant bypasses the damaged structures of the middle ear while simultaneously enhancing sound for the inner ear, restoring the patient's natural hearing pathway.

Emphasizing on the effectiveness of the treatment, Dr. Kurt Schlemmer, Staff Physician, Otolaryngology (ENT) and Head & Neck Surgery, Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said:“The middle ear implant procedure is transformative for patients who have complex middle and inner ear damage and have not had success with traditional treatments. The implant bridges the gap between the inner and middle ear, offering a solution that restores natural acoustic hearing while bypassing the damaged areas.”

The middle ear implant consists of an internal component, surgically attached to the middle ear, and an external processor held above the ear via a magnet. This dual system works together to overcome the limitations of previous interventions, ensuring the patient can once again hear through a natural auditory process. The pioneering surgery restores sound with reduced recovery time compared to more traditional interventions.

“Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is always at the forefront of delivering the highest standards of care by integrating advanced technology and innovative treatments, ensuring patients of all ages receive the most effective solutions tailored to their needs,” Dr. Schlemmer added.

The success of the middle ear implant highlights Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's commitment to bringing the latest innovations in healthcare to the UAE, offering hope to patients suffering from complex hearing conditions.

The hospital continues to explore advanced solutions tailored to individual patient needs, ensuring access to the best global standards of care.

