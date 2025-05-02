Mutamarrid Storms To Al Hamla Cup Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Mutamarrid wasted no time getting back to winning ways, showing grit and determination to land the Al Hamla Cup – a 1200m Class 2 Local Thoroughbred Conditions race – at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The experienced eight-year-old, representing Injaaz Stud and trained by Jihad El Ahmad, settled comfortably near the pace before launching his challenge in the home stretch.



Alberto Sanna rides Mutamarrid during the feature.

With Alberto Sanna aboard, Mutamarrid, winner of the Ras Al Noof Cup in March, dug deep in the final strides to fend off a determined late charge from Maysara, clinching victory by a head.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi presented trophies to the winning connections.

Earlier on the card, Saqr, trained by Ahmed Kobeissi and ridden by Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik, claimed a narrow half-length win in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (80–100).

In the Thoroughbred Handicap (0–75), Gulf Legend delivered a dominant performance, surging to a commanding six-and-three-quarter length win under Maxim Bozzio.

Meanwhile, Abdulla Rashid Al-Hajri guided Jazz De Nacre to success in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (55–75), while Billythekid Pompadour, partnered by Pierre Charles Boudot, triumphed in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, the opening race of the five-event meeting.