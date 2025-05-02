Jordan Denounces Israeli Bombing Of Area Around Damascus' Presidential Palace

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 2 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs condemned the Israeli bombing of the area around Damascus' presidential palace, which views it as a dangerous escalation that will only exacerbate regional conflict and tension, a blatant violation of international law, and an infringement on Syria's sovereignty and unity.Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the Ministry's official spokesperson, reiterated the Kingdom's resounding denunciation and rejection of the ongoing Israeli raids and attacks on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, which are blatant violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria and an assault on an Arab state's sovereignty.He reaffirmed Syria's security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as the Kingdom's unwavering support and solidarity with it.Ambassador Al-Qudah urged the international community to take up its moral and legal obligations and force Israel to stop its unlawful and provocative strikes on Syria and to stop occupying a portion of its territory.