Rampur Distillery Proud To Be The Official Whisky Partner Of The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025

(BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Radico Khaitan Limited (NSE: RADICO), a leading Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) company and the creator of award-winning Indian Single Malts, proudly announces that its flagship luxury Indian Single Malt Whisky brand, Rampur Indian Single Malt has been appointed the Official Whisky Partner of the MICHELIN Guide for Dubai 2025 edition.

Globally recognized as the gold standard for culinary excellence, the MICHELIN Guide has partnered with Rampur Indian Single Malt as its exclusive whisky partner in the Dubai 2025 edition for this year. This prestigious partnership celebrates a shared commitment to quality, heritage, and innovation in fine dining and premium spirits, marking a significant milestone in Rampur's global journey as a symbol of Indian craftsmanship on the world's premier luxury stage.

“We are honoured to partner with the MICHELIN Guide in Dubai,” said Mr. Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan .“Rampur Indian Single Malt reflects the rich legacy of Indian distillation and the evolution of contemporary luxury. This partnership allows us to bring the nuanced elegance of Indian single malt whisky to a discerning international audience and further strengthen our presence in one of the world's most dynamic culinary markets.”

“With this partnership, we are not only introducing our Indian single malt portfolio to new consumers, but also creating a deeper, more immersive experience at the intersection of fine dining and luxury spirits,” added Mr. Kunal Madan, Senior Vice President of International Business at Radico Khaitan. “Dubai's vibrant culinary landscape and MICHELIN Guide's global platform provide the perfect stage for Rampur to shine.

Crafted in the Himalayan foothills at the historic Rampur Distillery, India's oldest and largest distillery, Rampur Indian Single Malts are renowned for their smooth complexity and exceptional terroir. The region's unique climate conditions allow for a maturation process that imparts extraordinary depth and character to each expression.

As the Official Whisky Partner, Rampur will be showcased in the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Dubai 2025 through exclusive tasting of our whisky during the cocktail reception.

From the renowned Rampur Asava, matured in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks, to the coveted Rampur Jugalbandi series, Rampur Distillery blends Indian heritage with a global outlook, perfectly complementing the culinary scene in Dubai.

This partnership celebrates exceptional whisky and food, spotlighting Rampur's acclaimed portfolio of Indian single malts and introducing the collection below, while reinforcing its commitment to innovation, excellence, and cultural exchange, all while honouring authenticity and craftsmanship.

Rampur Indian Single Malt Collection:



Rampur Select – timeless Indian single malt, elegantly smooth with tropical fruity notes and a long, warm finish.

Rampur Double Cask – matured in a combination of American bourbon barrels and European sherry oloroso casks, offering a harmonious balance of vanilla, dried fruits, and spice.

Rampur Asava – world-first single malt finished in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks, known for its unique marriage of dark berries, oak, and spice. Rampur Barrel Blush – matured in American Bourbon barrels and finished in Australian Shiraz wine casks, has a rich flavour profile, featuring notes of vanilla, oak, followed by ripe berries and dark fruit from Australian Shiraz wine casks.

Rampur Jugalbandi Series :

An experiential series of 8 expressions celebrating India's artistic and musical heritage with rare cask combinations.

Rampur Jugalbandi series is a limited-edition release at cask strength. Jugalbandi means "entwined twins" and refers to a duet of two solo musicians and instruments, who own the stage together. The essence of the ancient artform has been captured in Rampur Jugalbandi single malts as the two casks used in each expression complement each other to create a unique Single Malt.

Radico Khaitan Limited

Radico Khaitan Limited, established in 1943, is one of the oldest and largest Indian beverage alcohol companies. Over the years, the company has built a robust brand presence both domestically and internationally. With a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation, Radico Khaitan has successfully expanded its reach, now exporting its diverse portfolio of brands to over 100 countries. The company's products are also available in more than 40 travel retail locations, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global spirits market.

The luxury portfolio includes Rampur Select, Rampur PX Sherry Cask, Rampur Double Cask, Rampur Asava, Rampur Signature Reserve, Rampur Jugalbandi Series, Rampur Trigun Indian Single Malt Whisky, Sangam World Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gins.

Two of Radico Khaitan's distilleries are located in Uttar Pradesh in the foothills of the Himalayas, where all of their Malt is distilled, matured and bottled.

Rampur Distillery

Rampur Distillery, a flagship brand of Radico Khaitan, is renowned for producing premium Indian single malt whisky. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, the distillery is deeply rooted in the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Indian whisky-making. By blending traditional methods with modern techniques, Rampur Distillery creates exceptional whiskies that appeal to discerning connoisseurs worldwide. Its offerings, including Rampur Indian Single Malt and Rampur Barrel Blush, have earned international acclaim for their unique flavor profiles and remarkable smoothness, establishing Rampur as a standout in the global spirits market.

