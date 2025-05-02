Issuer: Immunic AG / Key word(s): Conference

Immunic to Participate in Scientific and Industry Conferences in May

NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 – Immunic , Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) , a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific and industry conferences in May:

May 3-6: Digestive Disease Week (DDW). Two abstracts discussing Immunic's phase 1/1b clinical trial of IMU-856, an orally available and systemically acting small molecule modulator that targets SIRT6 (Sirtuin 6), in patients with celiac disease, have been accepted for poster presentations at this conference in San Diego, CA.



Poster Title: IMU-856 vs. Placebo Efficacy Effects in Celiac Disease Patients Are Independent of Q-MARSH Scale at Baseline

Abstract ID: 4216653

Poster Number: Tu1329

Presenting Author: Indira Pichetto Olanda, M.D., Associate Medical Manager, Immunic

Session: Enteropathies - Celiac, Gluten Related and Environmental

Session Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Session Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm PDT



Poster Title: Influence of Gut Epithelial Condition on the Pharmacokinetic Properties of IMU-856, an Oral Regulator of Barrier Function for the Treatment of Celiac Disease

Abstract ID: 4219364

Poster Number: Tu1344

Presenting Author: Jacques Arend, M.D., Head of Clinical Pharmacology, Immunic

Session: Enteropathies - Celiac, Gluten Related and Environmental

Session Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Session Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm PDT

May 13-15: Clinical Trial Supply Forum 2025. Kimi Oanh Le, Head of Clinical Trial Supply at Immunic, will discuss the clinical trial supply chain challenges working across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at this forum in Brussels, Belgium.



Presentation Type: Case Study

Case Study Title: Immunic Therapeutics Supply Chain Challenges Working Across MENA

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 10:40 am CEST (4:40 am EDT)

May 28-31: Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting 2025. Members of Immunic's management, medical and preclinical teams will attend this meeting in Phoenix, AZ. The team will be available throughout the event at booth #911. Additionally, preclinical data highlighting lead asset, nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), will be presented in a poster presentation.



Poster Title: In Preclinical Models, Vidofludimus Calcium Exhibits Potential Neuroprotective Effects in Multiple Sclerosis by Modulating Nurr1

Presenting Author: Amelie Schreieck, Ph.D., Senior Manager Biomarker Development, Immunic

Abstract ID: 10271

Poster Board Label: NDM01

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025 Time: 5:00 – 7:00 pm MST

All presentations will be accessible on the“Events and Presentations” section of Immunic's website at: .

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, which are expected to be completed in 2026. It has already shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and progressive multiple sclerosis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease as well as inflammatory bowel disease, Graft-versus-Host-Disease and weight management. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit: .

