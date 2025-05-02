Lohiya Group Launches Rs 300 Crore Biscuit Plant Near Hyderabad

MENAFN - KNN India)Lohiya Group, a well-known name in the edible oil industry, has taken a major step in expanding its footprint in the food sector with the launch of a new biscuit manufacturing facility under its confectionery arm, Lohiya Confectionery Pvt Ltd.

Set up with an investment of Rs 300 crore, the state-of-the-art plant is located in Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Spread across seven acres, the fully automated facility currently produces 1,000 tonnes of biscuits per month and is expected to scale up to 5,000 tonnes by 2029.

Company officials highlighted that the production line is versatile and can manufacture a range of biscuit varieties, including glucose, marie, digestive, rusks, crackers, cream biscuits, and crème-filled cookies.

This major expansion is also expected to significantly boost employment in the region. The project is slated to generate 6,000 jobs, comprising 2,000 direct positions at the facility and 4,000 indirect roles through the extended supply chain and distribution network.

Lohiya Group, which diversified into the confectionery sector in 2022, views this move as a strategic investment to tap into the growing demand for packaged food products in India.

The company aims to strengthen its presence in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment with a focus on innovation, scale, and quality manufacturing.

The new facility marks a major milestone in Lohiya's journey from edible oils to a diversified food business. With increasing production capacity and job creation, the plant is poised to contribute significantly to the local economy and the broader food processing sector in India.

(KNN Bureau)