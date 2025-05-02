403
GCC Condemns Israeli Airstrike Near Presidential Palace In Damascus
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has condemned the Israeli airstrike targeting the vicinity of the Presidential Palace in Damascus, describing it as a serious violation that destabilises regional security and stability.
In a press statement Friday, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi emphasised that the Israeli attack reflects the occupation's ongoing approach of fueling conflicts and heightening tensions in the Middle East.
Al Budaiwi expressed the GCC's firm rejection and condemnation of such Israeli violations, which undermine Syria's sovereignty, stability, and the security of its people.
He stressed the importance of respecting Syrian Arab Republic's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, rejecting any foreign interventions in its internal affairs, and affirming that Syria's security and stability remain a fundamental pillar of regional and international security.
