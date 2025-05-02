Climb For A Cause: 9Th Annual Base 2 Space Returns To Benefit Fred Hutch Cancer Center And Space Needle Foundation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To date, more than 10,000 people have climbed the Space Needle's 98 flights, raising more than $4.5 million for Fred Hutch. Join participants from around the world and ascend from the base of the Space Needle to the Observation Deck, 520-feet above the city. Along the way, two open-air spiral staircases offer stunning, panoramic views of Mount Rainier, Puget Sound, and Downtown Seattle.

"Base 2 Space is an amazing community event that we look forward to every year," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle President & CEO. "Fred Hutch needs our support so they can continue to enable and accelerate research. Thank you to the climbers, volunteers, and partners for joining us, and I can't wait to see you on the stairs!"

"I am a breast cancer survivor and going on my eleventh year of survivorship. Since then, stairclimbing has been my lifesaver, it's brought me back to health," said Madeleine Fontillas Ronk, a longtime Base 2 Space participant. "I climb because others can't."

Climbers can kick off registration with the Seattle Seahawks, celebrating their 50th season. Sign up for the two Seahawks climb waves to receive a custom t-shirt and special prize on climb day.

To register, each participant pays a registration fee and commits to a fundraising minimum. Those that sign up before June 1 will qualify for an early bird rate of $76 for adults and $55 for youth (age 8 –17). After June 1, the cost will increase to $90 for adults (youth registration remains $55). Each climber must fundraise a minimum of $200 for adults or $100 for youth, or participants can set a higher goal of their choosing. All funds raised go directly to advancing cancer research in our community. Registration and fundraising tips are available online at .

"Fred Hutch is honored to be the beneficiary of this remarkable event," said Kelly O'Brien, Vice President of Philanthropy at Fred Hutch. "We look forward to gathering with this passionate community each year, and we are inspired by their commitment to fueling groundbreaking cancer research and advances in patient care. Witnessing thousands of people ascend the Space Needle's 832 steps to honor those affected by cancer is deeply meaningful and I invite everyone to join us."

Top fundraisers from 2025 will get the chance to harness in and climb the spire of the Space Needle, a special honor reserved for those who raise the most for Fred Hutch.

PHOTOS: Base 2 Space images and videos

About the Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and introduced The Loupe - the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit spaceneedle.

About Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Fred Hutch Cancer Center unites individualized care and advanced research to provide the latest cancer treatment options while accelerating discoveries that prevent, treat and cure cancer and infectious diseases worldwide. Based in Seattle, Fred Hutch is an independent, nonprofit organization and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Washington. We have earned a global reputation for our track record of discoveries in cancer, infectious disease and basic research, including important advances in bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy, HIV/AIDS prevention, and COVID-19 vaccines. Fred Hutch operates eight clinical care sites that provide medical oncology, infusion, radiation, proton therapy and related services. Fred Hutch also serves as UW Medicine's cancer program.

About the Space Needle Foundation

As a subsidiary of the Seattle Foundation, the Space Needle Foundation is committed to elevating our community's collective future by supporting organizations who are at the forefront of transforming lives and make a positive difference in the Puget Sound region.

