Space Force Association Welcomes Five New Corporate Partners Advancing The Future Of Spacepower

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the addition of five distinguished organizations as new corporate partners: O-Astra ISR, Voyager Technologies, Estes Express Lines, HII Mission Technologies, and SpaceWERX. This expansion reflects a shared commitment to strengthening national space capabilities, supporting Guardians, and accelerating innovation across the defense and commercial space sectors.The new corporate partners represent a dynamic cross-section of the space and defense industries:O-Astra ISR is a pioneer in next-generation intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions designed to provide real-time decision advantage in space and near-space domains.Voyager Technologies specializes in advanced satellite communications and AI-driven mission solutions, enabling seamless operations in contested and congested space environments.Estes Express Lines, a leader in logistics and transportation, brings critical supply chain support to defense and aerospace initiatives, ensuring mission-critical assets move securely and efficiently.HII Mission Technologies, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, delivers cutting-edge C5ISR and cyber solutions that enhance multi-domain operational readiness and national security.SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force, empowers collaboration between government, industry, and academia to accelerate the commercialization of defense-relevant space technologies.Together, these partners will support the SFA's efforts to foster education, professional development, and advocacy on behalf of Guardians and the space community.The Space Force Association invites industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to engage in its growing network to further solidify America's leadership in space.About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association is the premier independent organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and the space warfighting domain. SFA advocates for policies, partnerships, and public understanding that advance space capabilities and national security.

Catherine Sawyer



email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.