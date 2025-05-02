BURGER, FRIES, AND PIE FOR ONLY $9.99 AT PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO

BURGER, FRIES, AND PIE AT PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In these times of constant price fluctuations, finding a full meal at a set price can be a challenge. Perkins American Food Co. , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals and value all day, is excited to extend its value lineup with the introduction of The Great American Burger Trio - a cheeseburger, fries, and pie, all for just $9.99. That's right, dessert is included! Starting just in time for National Burger Month, families and friends can gather at Perkins to sink their teeth into a burger, fries AND pie, celebrating the best of classic American comfort food at an unbeatable price.“We are delighted to bring back this guest favorite just in time for National Burger Month,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of Marketing for Perkins American Food Co. "Our juicy, classic cheeseburger paired with crispy fries and a slice of any of our signature pies, is the ultimate value for an entire meal and dessert! At Perkins, we believe great taste shouldn't break the bank.”The Burger, Fries, and Pie combo allows guests to enjoy an 100% Angus beef cheeseburger served on a warm brioche bun, paired with crispy fries, AND end the meal with a slice of pie. Perkins pie completes the Great American Burger Trio with a sweet note. At Perkins, guests can indulge in a wide selection of famous pies, all handcrafted daily at the in-store bakery. Choose from classics like tangy Lemon Meringue, homestyle Apple Pie, and the best-selling French Silk. And just in time for the season, the brand is bringing back the long-awaited Strawberry Pie, which is made from fresh, hand-cut strawberries prepared each morning.Want to savor the Perks of good taste? Join the Perkins e-Club and receive 20% off your next visit just for signing up for the program. Plus, receive other exclusive offers sent directly to your inbox. Enjoy Perkins favorites, including all entrées and bakery treats with dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery by visiting . For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit /menu .About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

