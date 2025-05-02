QF's Al-Mujadilah Unlocks Complexities Of Hadith Studies This Spring

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al-Mujadilah Center & Mosque for Women, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), is offering new and returning programs, including sessions exploring various aspects of the Hadith this Spring Cycle 2.

“In our daily lives, Muslims derive great insight, inspiration, and guidance from the Hadith. At Al-Mujadilah, our study of Prophetic Hadith reveals many lessons, including the contributions of early Muslim women to discussions surrounding worship, jurisprudence, and ethics,” said Dr. Sohaira Siddiqui, Executive Director of Al-Mujadilah.

Dr. Sohaira explained that there are numerous instances within Hadith texts where women engage in dialogue with Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him), inquiring and sparking thoughtful questions for the betterment of Muslim society.

“There is much to be learned from these interactions; how they were conducted and what conclusions were reached,” she said.“The etiquette, or Adab, of these exchanges is a critical aspect of study and informs our exploration of these important texts.”

Starting on May 3, the 'Introduction to Hadith Sciences' program will be led by Dr. Mutaz Al-Khatib, Associate Professor of Methodology and Ethics at the Research Centre for Islamic Legislation and Ethics at QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU). The two-part program will simplify the complexities of Hadith sciences, and delve into topics like the collection, preservation, authentication, and interpretation of Hadith.

Ahadith, the plural of Hadith, are the compilations of sayings and actions of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) that the Sahabah, the companions of the Prophet, transmitted. Second to the Qur'an, Islam draws legal and moral guidance from Ahadith.

"All Muslims must be familiar with the Prophetic teachings to follow him (PBUH) as an exemplary model," said Dr. Mutaz. "Prophetic traditions should inspire both women and men in relation to the lived realities of the time."

Dr. Mutaz, also the Coordinator of the MA in Applied Islamic Ethics at HBKU's College of Islamic Studies, is also leading an ongoing dynamic seven-part lecture series titled 'Women in Hadith,' which started April 23. The series explores themes like women's roles, moral traits, critical reasoning, and behaviours in interpersonal contexts to offer a balanced and nuanced view of Muslim women's representation.

"The series aims to move beyond polarizing perspectives on these themes by offering a thematic and methodological exploration of Prophetic reports concerning women. The goal is to present a broader understanding and avoid selective readings. We need to develop a comprehensive understanding of the Prophetic discourse on women, especially their roles and contributions to society." he said.

Several of the wives of the Prophet (PBUH) played key roles in transmitting Islamic knowledge. It is widely acknowledged that Aisha bint Abu Bakr alone narrated over 2,000 Ahadith, covering topics like the Prophet's private life, as well as matters like inheritance, fasting, prayer and pilgrimage.

Firsila Shah, who holds an MA in Islamic Studies from Birmingham University's Selly Oak College, is leading the 'Journaling the Seerah' program, which started on April 22. In line with Al-Mujadilah's focus on long-term personal and religious development, the program – which first launched last year – has returned by popular demand, offering Muslim women an immersive experience to explore the life of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Over the course of five sessions and through reflective journaling, participants will study the lessons from the Medinan era in the Prophet's life, while also considering women's contributions to early Muslim history.

Firsila explained that when the 'Journaling the Seerah' program began last year, it focused on the early stages of Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) journey in Makkah, and the profound lessons of perseverance and steadfastness that remain inspirational today.

“Within this exploration, we also dive into the examples from the wives of the Prophet (PBUH). Their accounts highlight the integral role of Muslim women in preserving and transmitting Islamic knowledge,” she said.“Reflecting upon and journaling these stories is a unique and powerful way to understand and interact with the knowledge and lessons they contain.”