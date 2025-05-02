Thermometer Market Size To Hit USD 4.11 Billion By 2032, Growing At 8.24% CAGR – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 2.02 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 4.11 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.24% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Product
With 63.1% of the thermometer market dominated by the mercury-free thermometers segment, 2023 will see rising environmental concerns and health hazards related to mercury exposure have making mercury-free thermometers digital, infrared, and liquid-in-glass types without mercury the preferred choice. Globally, programs such as the Minamata Convention have resulted in voluntary phase-outs of mercury-based technologies and legal prohibitions. Further driving this change are digital thermometers, with fast readings, little maintenance, and connection with health monitoring applications. Furthermore, becoming popular in both home and clinical environments are developments that include wearable thermometers and smartphone-connected gadgets. Manufacturers such as Omron Healthcare, Welch Allyn, and Terumo are progressively releasing new, easy-to-use, environmentally friendly products to guarantee that mercury-free solutions dominate the market.
By Application
With 27.1% of the thermometer market, the medical segment held the highest revenue share in 2023. Rising occurrence of infectious disorders, including influenza and dengue, which necessitate frequent and precise body temperature monitoring, helps to explain this dominance. Medical-grade thermometers are essential as, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fever monitoring is still crucial in identifying and treating many kinds of diseases. Digital oral, ear, forehead, and wearable thermometers are among the dependable at-home monitoring gadgets that the post-pandemic surge in telehealth services has raised demand. Common advancements confirming the medical sector's dominance in the global thermometer scene are Bluetooth-enabled thermometers that sync with health apps and offer real-time information.
For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@
Thermometer Market Segmentation
By Product
- Mercury-based Thermometers Mercury-free Thermometers
- Infrared Radiation Thermometers Digital Thermometers Others
By Application
- Medical Industrial Food Laboratory Others
Regional Analysis
The thermometer market accounted for 33.9% of the global revenue share in North America in 2023. High healthcare spending, sophisticated medical infrastructure, government public health campaigns, and a rising trend of personal health tracking all promote the leadership of the area. With increasing expenditures in healthcare modernization and remote patient monitoring technology, Canada and Mexico are also major drivers of the market.
Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific area is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Rising healthcare costs, growing awareness of preventative health, and middle-class population expansion in nations including China, India, Japan, and South Korea all help to drive this trend. Together with expanding e-commerce platforms, regional government campaigns to ban mercury thermometers and promote safer alternatives are generating new opportunities for thermometer makers.
Supported by laws such as the European Union's REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) rules, which advance safer, environmentally friendly medical equipment, Europe keeps a strong market position. Key markets with growing acceptance of infrared and contactless thermometers in industrial and healthcare uses are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.
Recent developments
- CHEF iQ unveiled a wireless smart thermometer including a hub that stores and charges two or three ultra-thin probes in November 2023. IHealth Labs forged several strategic alliances with American hospitals in 2023 to provide contactless thermometers to help with infectious disease control procedures.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Thermometer Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Fever-related Conditions (2023)
5.2 Innovation Trends: Smart and AI-enabled Thermometers
5.3 Consumer Preferences and Buying Behavior (2023-2032)
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Thermometer Market by Product
8. Thermometer Market by Application
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion
Related Reports
Home Healthcare Devices Market Insights
Patient Monitoring Devices Market Forecast
Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis
Wearable Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview
Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Size
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment