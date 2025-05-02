Al-Futtaim Blue And Justlife Partner To Offer Exclusive Rewards To Customers In The UAE



Partnership offers enhanced convenience and value for both Al-Futtaim Blue and Justlife customers Al-Futtaim Blue: members to earn Blue points and exclusive discounts on Justlife home cleaning, maintenance, beauty and wellness services, and much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates;May 2025: Al-Futtaim loyalty programme Blue has partnered with Justlife, a leading online marketplace for home services, to offer exclusive benefits and rewards to customers in the UAE. This collaboration will enhance customers' everyday lives with added convenience, value, and savings.

Blue members can now earn 1 Blue point for every 1 AED spent on Justlife services. Points can be accumulated by uploading digital receipts through the Blue app within three days of purchase. These points can be redeemed for a wide range of rewards within the Al-Futtaim ecosystem and beyond.

Furthermore, Blue members will also enjoy AED 140 off across four Justlife services in the UAE. Details about the specific services included in this offer, validity dates, and the required promo code are now available on the Blue Rewards app.

Commenting on the announcement, Dany Karam, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer at Al-Futtaim Blue, said:“We are excited to partner with Justlife to offer our Blue members enhanced value and convenience. This partnership is a testament to Al-Futtaim's ongoing efforts to enrich our customers' lives through innovative solutions and meaningful rewards. By combining the power of Blue with“Justlife's” top-tier services, we're delivering a seamless and rewarding experience that simplifies everyday life for our members across the UAE and other markets.”

Meanwhile, Baris Kocdur, VP of Marketing at Justlife, said:“At Justlife, our mission is to simplify daily life for our customers. Partnering with Al-Futtaim Blue elevates this mission, unlocking seamless convenience and exceptional rewards for more people across the UAE. Together, we're making life simpler-and more rewarding-one service at a time.”

As part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy, Al-Futtaim is committed to leveraging technology and partnerships to enhance customer experiences. The strategic alliance with Justlife exemplifies this approach, offering members a convenient digital gateway to essential everyday services. Blue offers free membership and a wide range of benefits, including 2 for 1 offers, discounts, point accumulation, and cashback across diverse sectors. By combining their strengths, Blue and Justlife are empowering customers in the UAE to boost value, enjoy exclusive offers, and simplify their daily lives.

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim's entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day.

About Blue:

Blue is Al-Futtaim's lifestyle platform that redefines how customers engage with their favourite brands. Operating across nine countries – UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Malaysia, and Singapore – Blue connects millions of members with diversified offers tailored to their needs. With a growing ecosystem spanning retail, automotive, dining, leisure, entertainment, wellness and more, Blue delivers a seamless blend of rewards, convenience, and innovation. Now powered by Blue AI, a cutting-edge lifestyle advisor and customer engagement feature, the platform offers personalized guidance, tailored recommendations, and one-click solutions to enhance everyday experiences. Whether discovering exclusive offers, enjoying instant product suggestions, or unlocking unique shopping experiences, Blue transforms life's moments into smarter, more meaningful connections with the brands you love. For more information, download Blue today.

About Justlife:

Justlife is the region's leading on-demand home services platform, designed to simplify everyday living by connecting customers with trusted, high-quality service professionals. Through its website and mobile application, Justlife enables users to book a wide range of services - including home cleaning, salon and spa at home, healthcare, maintenance, and more - in under a minute. Founded in 2015 with a mission to give people back their time, Justlife ensures seamless experiences through prompt customer support, trained and certified professionals, and consistently high service standards. With a focus on convenience, reliability, and quality, Justlife continues to change the way the region experiences home services - one service at a time.