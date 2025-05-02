Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Available At Qatar Automobiles Company Showrooms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Mitsubishi crossover SUV Eclipse Crossoffers dynamic performance and enjoysan overall enhanced exterior design, extended body length, upgraded sleek and elegant interior, advanced technology, and intelligent safety features. It is available at the showrooms of Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized distributor of Mitsubishi in Qatar, on Salwa Road and in Al Khor. Developed under the design concept“Daring Grace”, the restyled front and rear design coupled with the extended body length create a more unified, sophisticated, sleek andsporty look of an SUV.

The front design of the Eclipse Cross adopted Mitsubishi Motors' elegant and sporty Dynamic Shield to express the powerful performance of an SUV complete the sharp-looking design, the refreshed lighting layout consists of dauntless front combination lights with daytime running lights and turn signals that emphasize a broader look.

The pentagonal headlights (available in halogen and LED types) and fog lights are combined into two characteristic cylinders.

The elegant yet sporty form continues to the rear. The double rear windowsare merged into a single one for sleeker styling and clearer visibility.

TheEclipse Cross's iconic three-dimensional combination taillights,which house signature lights, taillights, spotlights, turn signals and backup lights,are also placed higher for a distinctive rear look that is easy to spot. The sculpted hexagon design expresses the robust stance of an SUV.

The interior of the Eclipse Cross is as sophisticated and stylish as itsexterior.

The seats enjoy a light grey colour option in addition to the existing black one. The upgraded seat materials include a black fabric pattern, grey fabric, synthetic leather (combination of suede and artificial leather) and genuine light grey leather. Passengers can enjoy a more comfortable ride, thanks to several upgrades in the rear seat'selements.

The shape of the headrests is modified and larger, and the seats are 9-step adjustable to match the angle preference and offer improved body positioning for rear occupants.

The cargo area is more spacious and versatile. Large enough to fit fourgolf bags easily, even with five occupants inside. The Eclipse Cross comes with an improved infotainment system that helps drivers operate safely on the road in 2WD option, the Eclipse Crosscomes with two types of engine capacities; a 1.5L DOHC MIVEC turbocharged engine and a 2.0L DOHC MIVEC engine. MIVEC, which stands for Mitsubishi Innovative Valve Timing Electronic Control system, facilitates a more dynamic driving performance.