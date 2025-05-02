Saif On The Significance Of Indian Cinema: ‘I Would Like To See It Go To The Next Level’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Gracing the WAVES Summit, actor Saif Ali Khan expressed how it is a prominent space for broader opportunities that connect creators and collaborators to take entertainment to the next level.

Speaking about the same, Saif stated,“I think it's a fantastic platform and a wonderful initiative by the Prime Minister, by the IB Ministry (Information and Broadcasting), FICCI, and everybody involved. And I am very excited - the thing is connectivity, to connect not only internationally but even our country. To connect the dots between North and South, and if we connect together, we have so many wonderful stories to tell. We have the best stories in the world to tell. Our film industry is so popular internationally, and we have much love. And I would like to see it go to the next level, and this is a wonderful platform for that.”

Opening about creative collaborations, Saif added,“It's about collaborations and it's also about giving opportunities inside our country because there is so much untapped talent and that's the most exciting thing. I think this is a one-of-its-kind Summit, so we're all very excited to see what happens. It's full of potential because there are wonderful stories in animation and video games - anyway, India has been doing that for other people before and winning awards. I think if we did it for ourselves, it would be wonderful.”

Apart from Saif, the WAVES Summit witnessed the presence of several celebrities across India and other content creators.

Before this, Saif said that being in front of the camera is a privilege, and the older he gets, the more he understands that.

The 'Jewel Thief' actor spoke about the importance of striving for excellence.

“You have to be great, and try to be very good at everything, and also respect the platform you are on. There is so much amazing stuff out there, and there are so many amazing actors doing fantastic work. I don't think I differentiate between a big movie or a small movie anymore; it's just an opportunity to give it a shot, and that has to be 100 percent commitment," Saif said.