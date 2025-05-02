Julen Lopetegui Appointed Qatar Head Coach, With World Cup Qualification His First Task

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar yesterday announced the appointment of Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, tasking the experienced tactician with the immediate challenge of securing a berth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 58-year-old former Spain and Real Madrid boss has signed a contract running until 2027, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) confirmed.

“The contract was signed by Mansoor Al-Ansari, the General Secretary of the Qatar Football Association, at the association's headquarters in Al Bidda Tower, in the presence of Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buainain, President of the Qatar Football Association,” the QFA said in a statement.

Lopetegui takes over from Luis Garcia, who had a brief stint in charge after replacing Marquez Lopez, who was dismissed in December. Garcia, previously Lopez's assistant, led the national side during the Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait, where Qatar failed to reach the semi-finals.

He also oversaw two World Cup Qualifiers – guiding Al Annabi to a 5-1 victory over North Korea before a 3-1 loss to Kyrgyzstan.

“The QFA extends its deepest appreciation to Mr. Garcia for his professionalism and dedication throughout his time with the team,” the association added.

The QFA is now counting on Lopetegui's extensive coaching experience to guide Qatar to their first-ever World Cup qualification via the qualifiers. Qatar made their World Cup debut as hosts in 2022 but have never qualified through the traditional route.

A former goalkeeper who earned one cap for Spain and played for clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona, Lopetegui last managed Premier League side West Ham United. His coaching resume includes spells with Spain (2016–2018), where he remained unbeaten in 20 matches, and top clubs such as Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

His tenure with the Spanish national team ended abruptly just before the 2018 World Cup after it was revealed he had agreed to take over at Real Madrid.

Lopetegui's first assignment with Qatar will be a crucial home match against Iran on June 5, followed by an away qualifier against Uzbekistan on June 10 – marking the final two fixtures of the third round of Asian World Cup qualifiers.

Qatar have struggled in this stage, missing out on the two automatic qualification spots. Currently fourth in their group, Al Annabi must aim to retain their position to progress to the fourth round. Fifth-placed Kyrgyzstan trail them by four points.

The fourth round will include the third- and fourth-placed teams from each of the three third-round groups, with only the group winners advancing to the 2026 World Cup.

In a video filmed at QFA headquarters and shared on the association's social media, a relaxed-looking Lopetegui smiled and said,“I am ready.”

He is expected to attend next week's Amir Cup Round of 16 matches, where several national team players will be in action with their respective clubs.