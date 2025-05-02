KSEAB SSLC 10Th Result: 22 Students Score 625/625 Check List Of Toppers, Best Performing Districts And Key Highlights
2. C Bhavana
3. Dhanalaskhmi M
4. Dhanush S
5. Dhruthi J
6. Jahnavi S N
7. Madhusudhan Raju S
8. Mohammed Mastoor Adil
9. Moulya D Raj
10. Namana K
11. Namitha
12. Nandan H O
13. Nithya M Kulkarni
14. Ranjitha A C
15. Roopa Chanagouda Patil
16. Sahishnu N
17. Shagufta Anjum
18. Swasthi Kamath
19. Thanya R N
20. Utsav Patel
21. Yashwitha Reddy K B
22. Yuktha S.Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE: KSEAB declares Class 10 result today List of KSEAB SSLC Class 10 best performing districts
DAKSHINA KANNADA: 91.12 per cent students pass
UDUPI: 89.96 per cent
UTTARA KANNADA: 83.19 per cent
SHIVAMOGGA: 82.29 per cent
KODAGU: 82.21 per cent
HASSAN: 82.12 per cent
SIRSI: 80.47 per cent
CHIKKAMAGALURU: 77.9 per cent
BENGALURU RURAL: 74.02 per centKSEAB Class 10 Result 2025: No. of students with highest scores
625 marks: 22 students, 624 marks: 65 students, 623 marks: 108 students, 622 marks: 189 students, 621 marks: 259 students, 620 marks: 327 studentsAlso Read | WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results 2025 LIVE: Adrita Sarkar tops with 99.43% marks KSEAB SSLC Class 10 Result 2025 Schedule and gender-wise performance
The SSLC-1 examinations took place from March 21 to April 4, 2025, across 2,818 centres in Karnataka. Nearly 8.96 lakh students appeared for the exams, comprising 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.
58.07% (390,311) boys passed the exam, whereas 74% (400,579) girls cracked it.Where to check KSEAB SSLC Class 10 Result?
Students can visit the official website of the Karnataka board to check the topper's list.
