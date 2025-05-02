Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KSEAB SSLC 10Th Result: 22 Students Score 625/625 Check List Of Toppers, Best Performing Districts And Key Highlights

KSEAB SSLC 10Th Result: 22 Students Score 625/625 Check List Of Toppers, Best Performing Districts And Key Highlights


2025-05-02 05:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-1) results on May 2, 2025. The overall pass percentage for this year stands at 62.34%, which is a 9% increase from last year's pass rate of 53%. Moreover, 22 students secured an incredible score of 625/625.

List of all KSEAB SSLC Class 10 toppers
  • Akheelahmed Nadaf

    2. C Bhavana

    3. Dhanalaskhmi M

    4. Dhanush S

    5. Dhruthi J

    6. Jahnavi S N

    7. Madhusudhan Raju S

    8. Mohammed Mastoor Adil

    9. Moulya D Raj

    10. Namana K

    11. Namitha

    12. Nandan H O

    13. Nithya M Kulkarni

    14. Ranjitha A C

    15. Roopa Chanagouda Patil

    16. Sahishnu N

    17. Shagufta Anjum

    18. Swasthi Kamath

    19. Thanya R N

    20. Utsav Patel

    21. Yashwitha Reddy K B

    22. Yuktha S.

    Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE: KSEAB declares Class 10 result today List of KSEAB SSLC Class 10 best performing districts

    DAKSHINA KANNADA: 91.12 per cent students pass

    UDUPI: 89.96 per cent

    UTTARA KANNADA: 83.19 per cent

    SHIVAMOGGA: 82.29 per cent

    KODAGU: 82.21 per cent

    HASSAN: 82.12 per cent

    SIRSI: 80.47 per cent

    CHIKKAMAGALURU: 77.9 per cent

    BENGALURU RURAL: 74.02 per cent

    KSEAB Class 10 Result 2025: No. of students with highest scores

    625 marks: 22 students, 624 marks: 65 students, 623 marks: 108 students, 622 marks: 189 students, 621 marks: 259 students, 620 marks: 327 students

    Also Read | WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results 2025 LIVE: Adrita Sarkar tops with 99.43% marks KSEAB SSLC Class 10 Result 2025 Schedule and gender-wise performance

    The SSLC-1 examinations took place from March 21 to April 4, 2025, across 2,818 centres in Karnataka. Nearly 8.96 lakh students appeared for the exams, comprising 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.

    58.07% (390,311) boys passed the exam, whereas 74% (400,579) girls cracked it.

    Where to check KSEAB SSLC Class 10 Result?

    Students can visit the official website of the Karnataka board, which is gov and nic, to check the topper's list.

    MENAFN02052025007365015876ID1109499784


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search