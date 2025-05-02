KSEAB SSLC 10Th Result: 22 Students Score 625/625 Check List Of Toppers, Best Performing Districts And Key Highlights

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-1) results on May 2, 2025. The overall pass percentage for this year stands at 62.34%, which is a 9% increase from last year's pass rate of 53%. Moreover, 22 students secured an incredible score of 625/625.

List of all KSEAB SSLC Class 10 toppersAkheelahmed Nadaf

2. C Bhavana

3. Dhanalaskhmi M

4. Dhanush S

5. Dhruthi J

6. Jahnavi S N

7. Madhusudhan Raju S

8. Mohammed Mastoor Adil

9. Moulya D Raj

10. Namana K

11. Namitha

12. Nandan H O

13. Nithya M Kulkarni

14. Ranjitha A C

15. Roopa Chanagouda Patil

16. Sahishnu N

17. Shagufta Anjum

18. Swasthi Kamath

19. Thanya R N

20. Utsav Patel

21. Yashwitha Reddy K B

22. Yuktha S.

| Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE: KSEAB declares Class 10 result today List of KSEAB SSLC Class 10 best performing districts

DAKSHINA KANNADA: 91.12 per cent students pass

UDUPI: 89.96 per cent

UTTARA KANNADA: 83.19 per cent

SHIVAMOGGA: 82.29 per cent

KODAGU: 82.21 per cent

HASSAN: 82.12 per cent

SIRSI: 80.47 per cent

CHIKKAMAGALURU: 77.9 per cent

BENGALURU RURAL: 74.02 per cent

KSEAB Class 10 Result 2025: No. of students with highest scores

625 marks: 22 students, 624 marks: 65 students, 623 marks: 108 students, 622 marks: 189 students, 621 marks: 259 students, 620 marks: 327 students

| WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results 2025 LIVE: Adrita Sarkar tops with 99.43% marks KSEAB SSLC Class 10 Result 2025 Schedule and gender-wise performance

The SSLC-1 examinations took place from March 21 to April 4, 2025, across 2,818 centres in Karnataka. Nearly 8.96 lakh students appeared for the exams, comprising 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.

58.07% (390,311) boys passed the exam, whereas 74% (400,579) girls cracked it.

Where to check KSEAB SSLC Class 10 Result?

Students can visit the official website of the Karnataka board, which is gov and nic, to check the topper's list.