Harsh Goenka Says Luxury Is Not Owning A 'Bentley', But...: 'Champagne Or Lassi?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, who regularly shares intriguing posts and videos on his social media handle, has once again captured the attention of his followers by redefining the meaning of“luxury” in a deeply introspective and widely shared post. Taking a step away from traditional markers of affluence like“a Birkin bag, a Bentley, and a business class boarding pass,” Goenka offered a more heartfelt and minimalist perspective on what true luxury means in today's fast-paced world.

“Real luxury,” he wrote,“is waking up without an alarm... it's choosing champagne or lassi, not based on price but freedom. It's sleeping like you haven't wronged anyone.”

In his post, Goenka emphasized inner peace and emotional well-being over material wealth, stating,“It's peace of mind that doesn't need meditation or a health resort.” He further added that real richness lies in“a day with no agenda, no noise” and in“love, the kind that tingles the heart.”

The post concluded with a poetic note:“Just slow mornings, soft hearts, and people around who love you.”

The message resonated strongly with his followers, drawing thousands of likes, retweets, and heartfelt comments.

“Amen to that. The true riches of life are free,” one user commented.

Another wrote,“This is the kind of wealth I aspire to have. Thank you for reminding us what really matters.”