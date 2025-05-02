ATM 2025 Draws Record Attendance As Travel Tech And Sustainability Take Centre Stage

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Arabian Travel Market 2025 concluded on 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, drawing over 55,000 industry professionals from 166 countries-a 16% increase in attendance compared to the previous year. The event featured more than 2,600 exhibitors across 13 halls, reflecting the robust recovery and transformation of the global travel and tourism sector.

This year's theme,“Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity,” underscored the pivotal role of technology and sustainability in shaping the future of travel. The Travel Tech segment experienced a 25% year-on-year growth in exhibitors, highlighting the industry's commitment to innovation. Companies such as Amadeus, Huawei, Sabre, Expedia, Travelport, Hotelbeds, and WebBeds showcased advancements in artificial intelligence , blockchain, and augmented reality, aiming to revolutionize travel experiences.

AI's transformative impact on aviation was a focal point, with discussions on its applications in optimizing flight routes, enhancing weather monitoring, and improving airport efficiency. Airports like London Heathrow and Gatwick have already implemented AI-powered systems for air traffic management, reducing delays and streamlining operations. Airlines such as Emirates and Etihad are leveraging AI to offer personalized services and seamless check-ins, aligning with the UAE's commitment to integrating technology into sustainable development.

Sustainability was prominently featured, particularly the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel . The International Air Transport Association projects SAF production to reach 2.1 million tonnes by 2025, doubling from the previous year. Emirates and Etihad have begun incorporating SAF into operations on key routes, including London, Paris, and Singapore, marking significant strides toward reducing the aviation industry's carbon footprint.

The event also highlighted the resurgence of corporate travel, with the introduction of IBTM@ATM, a specialized segment focusing on business travel. Research indicates that 40% of businesses plan to increase travel budgets in 2025, signaling a positive trend for the sector. This resurgence is expected to drive innovations in tailored travel services, expanded flight routes, and enhanced connectivity.

Asia emerged as the fastest-growing region at ATM 2025, with a projected 27% year-on-year increase in exhibitors. India's participation surged by 41%, reflecting the country's expanding tourism market. Countries such as Japan, Macao, the Maldives, Mauritius, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, China, Cambodia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka also played pivotal roles, contributing to the event's diverse international presence.

The Middle East showcased significant growth, with a 17% increase in exhibitor participation. Saudi Arabia's presence was notable, featuring its giga projects and prominent private sector companies. Europe maintained steady growth at 12%, while participation from Africa and the Americas remained consistent with the previous year.

ATM 2025 featured over 200 high-profile speakers across 60 conference sessions, spread across three main stages: the Global Stage, Future Stage, and the newly introduced Business Events stage. Key sessions addressed topics such as generational trends influencing hyper-personalization in luxury travel, the pervasive role of AI, and data-driven strategies for destination transformations.

