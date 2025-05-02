LG Display Becomes First To Validate Commercial Viability Of Blue OLED

LG Display has made history by becoming the first company in the world to validate the commercial viability of blue phosphorescent organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), marking a major step toward realizing the "dream OLED" technology, Azernews reports.

This breakthrough is the first time that blue phosphorescent OLEDs have moved beyond the lab and been verified for product-level performance on a mass production line. On Thursday, the company proudly announced the successful verification of a blue phosphorescent OLED panel on its production line.

OLED panels emit light via two main mechanisms: fluorescence and phosphorescence. Fluorescent materials respond directly to electrical input and are relatively simple to use but only achieve about 25 percent efficiency. In contrast, phosphorescent materials store energy temporarily before emitting light, a more complex process that can achieve up to 100 percent efficiency. Transitioning from fluorescence to phosphorescence can cut power consumption by as much as 75 percent.

However, achieving phosphorescence in blue-the most challenging primary color to develop-has been an enduring hurdle. While red and green phosphorescent OLEDs have been commercially available for over two decades, blue has remained elusive due to its short wavelength and high energy intensity. These factors require materials that are durable enough to withstand the intense energy without degrading over time.

LG Display overcame this challenge by adopting a hybrid two-stack tandem structure. The design layers blue fluorescent materials at the bottom and blue phosphorescent materials on top. This innovative approach combines the stability of fluorescence with the energy efficiency of phosphorescence, reducing power consumption by approximately 15 percent.

The company achieved this milestone in collaboration with Universal Display, a New Jersey-based OLED technology partner. LG Display has also filed exclusive patent applications in both Korea and the United States, solidifying its leadership in this field.

The new panel will be showcased at the Society for Information Display (SID) 2025 conference, the largest global event for the display industry, which will take place in the United States on May 11.

“The successful commercialization of blue phosphorescence technology, which has often been described as the final piece of the 'dream OLED' puzzle, will be a groundbreaking milestone for the next generation of OLED technology,” said Yoon Soo-young, CTO and executive vice president of LG Display.

The ability to create blue phosphorescent OLEDs isn't just a game-changer for power efficiency. It could also enable brighter, more vibrant displays with longer lifespans, which will have far-reaching applications, from televisions and smartphones to wearable devices and automotive displays. As this technology advances, we can expect a new wave of ultra-efficient, environmentally friendly, and immersive display technologies that will revolutionize the consumer electronics industry.