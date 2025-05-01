PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ 54,835
|
|
$ 57,244
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
118,504
|
|
111,402
|
Inventories, net
|
135,098
|
|
129,913
|
Prepaid expenses
|
12,261
|
|
11,720
|
Other current assets
|
6,024
|
|
5,514
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
326,722
|
|
315,793
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
203,083
|
|
195,086
|
Goodwill
|
27,746
|
|
26,685
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
9,736
|
|
9,656
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6,284
|
|
6,546
|
Other assets
|
18,880
|
|
20,111
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 592,451
|
|
$ 573,877
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$ 45,252
|
|
$ 41,951
|
Notes payable to banks
|
5,845
|
|
7,782
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
3,378
|
|
2,430
|
Accrued compensation and other benefits
|
20,788
|
|
25,904
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
30,654
|
|
30,346
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
105,917
|
|
108,413
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
25,682
|
|
18,357
|
Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes
|
25,031
|
|
24,783
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Common shares – $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,940,131
|
13,820
|
|
13,752
|
Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 223,034 and 222,887 shares at March 31, 2025
|
(9,594)
|
|
(9,575)
|
Deferred compensation liability
|
9,594
|
|
9,575
|
Paid-in capital
|
62,205
|
|
65,093
|
Retained earnings
|
563,678
|
|
553,179
|
Treasury shares, at cost, 1,969,354 and 1,961,772 shares at March 31, 2025 and
|
(127,812)
|
|
(126,800)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(76,115)
|
|
(82,909)
|
TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
435,776
|
|
422,315
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
45
|
|
9
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
435,821
|
|
422,324
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 592,451
|
|
$ 573,877
|
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Thousands, except per share data)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$ 148,541
|
|
$ 140,904
|
Cost of products sold
|
|
99,870
|
|
96,773
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
48,671
|
|
44,131
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Selling
|
|
12,181
|
|
11,900
|
General and administrative
|
|
17,626
|
|
16,608
|
Research and engineering
|
|
5,479
|
|
5,431
|
Other operating expense (income), net
|
|
255
|
|
(1,367)
|
|
|
35,541
|
|
32,572
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
13,130
|
|
11,559
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
510
|
|
972
|
Interest expense
|
|
(376)
|
|
(708)
|
Other income, net
|
|
407
|
|
35
|
|
|
541
|
|
299
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
13,671
|
|
11,858
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,118
|
|
2,255
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$ 11,553
|
|
$ 9,603
|
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(36)
|
|
(7)
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
|
|
$ 11,517
|
|
$ 9,596
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
4,928
|
|
4,915
|
Diluted
|
|
4,950
|
|
4,944
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 2.34
|
|
$ 1.95
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 2.33
|
|
$ 1.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
|
$ 0.20
|
|
$ 0.20
SOURCE Preformed Line Products CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment