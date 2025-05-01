Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS


2025-05-01 07:10:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC ) today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2025.

Q1 2025 Highlights compared to Q1 2024:

  • Net sales growth of 5%
  • Gross margin increase of 150 bps
  • Net income and fully diluted EPS increase of 20%

Net sales in the first quarter of 2025 were $148.5 million compared to $140.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 5% increase. PLP-USA as well as the international segments recorded sales growth compared to the first quarter of 2024 with the USA business benefiting from increased communication sales and the rest of the world experiencing growth in energy sales. Foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 net sales.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $11.5 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, compared to $9.6 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. The first quarter of 2025 net income was impacted by an increase in gross profit from higher sales levels, partially offset by higher personnel-related period expenses. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 32.8% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 150 basis points versus the same quarter in 2024.

Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman, said, "After a strong finish in 2024, we are off to a solid start for 2025. I am especially pleased with the sales growth in the USA communications business as well as growth in most of the international operations. While we remain optimistic about continued growth in our primary end markets, we are cautious about the impact on customer demand caused by the newly enacted tariffs. Our strong commitment to USA manufacturing will provide a competitive advantage in the current high-tariff environment, but we will incur certain cost increases related to key commodity inputs necessary for our USA production process, primarily steel and aluminum raw materials and component parts. We are actively working to mitigate the impact of cost increases caused by tariffs and other global commodity cost increases by implementing targeted selling price increases and continued focus on cost containment strategies. Our current focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and timely service they have come to expect from PLP."

A presentation on first quarter results will also be available on PLP's website at .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates, natural disasters and health epidemics, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at . The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 54,835

$ 57,244

Accounts receivable, net

118,504

111,402

Inventories, net

135,098

129,913

Prepaid expenses

12,261

11,720

Other current assets

6,024

5,514

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

326,722

315,793

Property, plant and equipment, net

203,083

195,086

Goodwill

27,746

26,685

Other intangible assets, net

9,736

9,656

Deferred income taxes

6,284

6,546

Other assets

18,880

20,111

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 592,451

$ 573,877

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Trade accounts payable

$ 45,252

$ 41,951

Notes payable to banks

5,845

7,782

Current portion of long-term debt

3,378

2,430

Accrued compensation and other benefits

20,788

25,904

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

30,654

30,346

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

105,917

108,413

Long-term debt, less current portion

25,682

18,357

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

25,031

24,783

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common shares – $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,940,131
and 4,913,621 issued and outstanding, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

13,820

13,752

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 223,034 and 222,887 shares at March 31, 2025
and December 31, 2024, respectively

(9,594)

(9,575)

Deferred compensation liability

9,594

9,575

Paid-in capital

62,205

65,093

Retained earnings

563,678

553,179

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,969,354 and 1,961,772 shares at March 31, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively

(127,812)

(126,800)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(76,115)

(82,909)

TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

435,776

422,315

Noncontrolling interest

45

9

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

435,821

422,324

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 592,451

$ 573,877

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME




Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024

(Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Net sales

$ 148,541

$ 140,904

Cost of products sold

99,870

96,773

GROSS PROFIT


48,671

44,131

Costs and expenses



Selling

12,181

11,900

General and administrative

17,626

16,608

Research and engineering

5,479

5,431

Other operating expense (income), net

255

(1,367)


35,541

32,572

OPERATING INCOME


13,130

11,559

Other income (expense)



Interest income

510

972

Interest expense

(376)

(708)

Other income, net

407

35


541

299

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


13,671

11,858

Income tax expense

2,118

2,255

NET INCOME


$ 11,553

$ 9,603

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(36)

(7)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
SHAREHOLDERS


$ 11,517

$ 9,596

AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:





Basic

4,928

4,915

Diluted

4,950

4,944

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED
LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:





Basic

$ 2.34

$ 1.95

Diluted

$ 2.33

$ 1.94





Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company

MENAFN01052025003732001241ID1109498504

