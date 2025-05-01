Hip Hop Legend Easy A.D. To Drive Conversation On Capturing A Cultural Revolution At AAM 2025

MUSEUMS & TRUST ANNUAL MEETING & MUSEUMEXPO 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to be a witness to history!Easy A.D., the revolutionary co-founder of the Legendary Cold Crush Brothers, is joining the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) 2025 Annual Meeting & Museum Expo, bringing his unfettered energy and unparalleled expertise. At **Thursday, May 8, 2025, 10:00 AM at the Concourse 150 ABC of the LA Convention Center, Easy A.D. will command the stage with his critically significant session: Hip Hop History.In alignment with the AAM 2025 conference, Museums Trust, which runs from May 6-9, Easy A.D.'s presentation will be a high-energy highlight. Given that museums as trusted guardians of our collective legacy, Easy A.D. will discuss the mandate and imperative tasks of preserving the rich tapestry of hip hop culture – something that has imparted an immeasurable, lasting impact to music, fashion, art, and social debate on every continent.It is a mission, more than a show, in Easy A.D. own words. As one of hip hop early life pioneering young architects, he knew very well the imperative importance of the preservation of its artifacts. I think that the importance of archiving is to make sure that the history wont be lost for up-and-coming generations, he tells us with a great deal of passion. His session will illuminate why archiving hip hop history matters: to understand its crucial social and political context, amplify the voices of marginalized communities, document groundbreaking artistic innovation, celebrate cultural richness, ensure historical accuracy, foster vital dialogue, and ignite inspiration for generations to come.Easy A.D. journey in support of hip hop archiving has been a remarkable one, one of his unrelenting dedication. His passion has taken him on a powerful cyclical journey through iconic cultural milestones. It began on Harlemhistoric West 135th Street, a block ringing with the sound of soapbox speakers Malcolm X and Marcus Garvey rousing hopeful crowds, where Easy A.D. first presented his valuable archive.His visionary efforts with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture – New York Public Library culminated in their first-ever hip hop exhibit, The Schomburg Hip Hop Exhibit (November 18 - December 31, 2004). Riding on this wave of momentum, he next brought his artifacts to the legendary **Harlem YMCA**, exhibiting them in the Aaron Douglas Room, next to Douglas& stunning mural, Evolution of Negro Dance. This Roots of Hip Hop Exhibit (December 1-31, 2005) provided a new and fascinating chapter in the YMCA rich history, drawing visitors from across the city to witness hip hop rich heritage.The tour continued west when Easy A.D. was invited to be a part of the **Hip Hop Odyssey Exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California** (February 5 - May 11, 2011). By sending his cherished artifacts on to this national stage, he ensured that hip hop history had an even broader audience, cementing its place in the American cultural heritage.And now, Easy A.D. full-circle journey leads him to AAM 2025. He arrives ready to be a participant in a lively and thought-provoking conversation with the nation's leading museum professionals. Be prepared to be inspired by a living legend as he highlights the imperative role museums play in safeguarding and honoring the venerable heritage of hip hop. As A.D. says, Hip Hop is about what you can see, taste, feel, speak, and experience. It's about life!”

