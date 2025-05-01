Rising Tide Capital Co-Founder And CNN Hero Alfa Demmellash Releases Candid Conversations With U.S. Community Builders.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Demmellash hosts insightful conversations highlighting experts the nation desperately needs amidst trade wars, tariffs and growing economic insecurity.

- Alfa DemmellashJERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising Tide Capital (RTC) releases a new series of impactful conversations highlighting the voices the country most needs to hear today. The nonprofit organization announced the launch of Future Tide Conversations, a new podcast series debuting as a storytelling platform for visionary leaders navigating the tides of social, economic, and ecological change hosted by Co-Founder and CEO Alfa Demmellash.This mission-driven podcast, is produced by RTC's innovation studio, Future Tide Partners and offers a platform for changemakers who are building resilient communities and pioneering solutions for an inclusive future. Future Tide Conversations are honest and unscripted conversations, led by CNN Hero and Harvard graduate Demmellash that invites listeners into inspiring, in-depth dialogues with entrepreneurs, community organizers, and thought leaders at the forefront of transformative change.Each episode explores personal stories and bold ideas that illuminate how to shift mindsets, capital, and policies toward a more resilient and thriving future.“We created Future Tide Conversations to amplify the too frequently disregarded voices of visionary leaders who are charting new paths for their communities,” said Demmellash.“This podcast is rooted in the belief that storytelling can spark action – by sharing real stories of resilience and innovation, we hope to inspire listeners to imagine and co-create a future where every family and community can thrive.”The podcast premieres with a powerful first episode featuring Myani Lawson, founder of the Bergen-Lafayette Montessori School and graduate of Rising Tide Capital's Community Business Academy. The conversation explores the intersections of education, entrepreneurship, and community-rooted leadership, themes at the forefront of the nation's minds. Season one will explore themes that reflect Future Tide Partners' core values and the urgent issues of our time. Through candid conversations and narrative storytelling, the conversations will highlight themes such as Resilience, Regenerative Entrepreneurship, Generative AI and other exponential technologies and their impact on ALICE families and community based job creators, local leaders and decision-makers facing headwinds and the accompanying opportunities for transformation.The Future Tide Conversations podcast is available on major platforms including YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with new episodes released regularly. Listeners and subscribers will have front row access to new reflection guides and tools to explore the ideas more deeply and apply insights in their own lives and work. Future Tide Partners also hosts virtual gatherings and conversations with featured guests and community leaders designed with the listening community and subscribers in mind.Future Tide Conversations represents the next step in Future Tide Partners' commitment to shifting culture, policy and capital toward inclusive innovation. Built from insights gained through two decades of leadership at Rising Tide Capital-a nationally recognized platform for its support of under-resourced entrepreneurs-this series builds a bridge between narrative and action.“This is more than just conversations; it's a catalyst for community-led change,” added Demmellash.“By listening and learning together, we're helping equip a broader network of leaders to ride the waves of change and build an economy that works for everyone.”About Future Tide PartnersFuture Tide Partners equips cross-sector leaders to shift culture, policy, and capital toward an inclusive, flourishing future economy. Co-founded by thought leaders behind Rising Tide Capital, Future Tide Partners serves as an innovation studio and collaborative platform to help individuals and institutions navigate a rapidly changing world of work and entrepreneurship. Through storytelling, research, and convenings, Future Tide Partners empowers changemakers to co-create solutions for a more equitable and sustainable future.About Rising Tide CapitalRising Tide Capital is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Jersey City, NJ, dedicated to transforming lives and communities through entrepreneurship.Founded in 2004, Rising Tide Capital provides high-quality business training and ongoing support to entrepreneurs from underserved communities-over 10,000 to date-helping them start and grow successful businesses. Its flagship Community Business Academy and Business Acceleration Services and Credit to Capital initiatives provide both access, community and long-term planning support that leads to local job and wealth creation. Rising Tide Entrepreneurs have an 80% beyond 5-year survival rate compared to the national average of 50%. To learn more about our national network of partners implementing the model in their communities, visit risingtidecapital.The future tide is here. We believe proven purpose-led, tech-enabled, and community-based enterprises will be essential to navigating change, strengthening families and neighborhoods.

