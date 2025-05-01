From Near Tragedy To Triumph: Chicago's Beloved Pup Harvey Inspires With New Children's Book

Harvey loves to dress up to make people smile

Harvey freely gives kisses to all

Chrystal loves seeing the smiles Harvey brings to children

After surviving electrocution, Harvey the dog inspires kids in a new book by Chrystal Paige Brown-spreading joy through art, resilience, and heart.

- HarveyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A dog who survived electrocution by a live wire in Chicago is now the star of a children's book-and the face of a movement to spread smiles through creativity and resilience.Meet Harvey , a lovable white bichon toy poodle and the real-life inspiration behind Harvey, the debut children's book by Chicago nanny and first-time author Chrystal Paige Brown. The release of the book marks not only a literary milestone, but a celebration of survival and purpose after a life-altering accident nearly took Harvey's life.From Near Tragedy to Artistic TriumphIn early 2024, Harvey made local headlines when he was electrocuted by exposed electrical wiring during a walk near the lakefront in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. His owner, Chrystal Paige Brown, watched in horror as her beloved pet was launched into the air after stepping on the live wire. Harvey's story, which aired on CBS News Chicago, shocked the community and drew attention to the dangers of neglected infrastructure.But Harvey survived.That moment would change everything.“I was already working on the first Harvey book when the accident happened,” said Brown.“But that experience gave me a new sense of urgency. I knew Harvey had a purpose-to make people smile-and I was determined to share that with the world.”Introducing Harvey: The BookBrown completed the first book in The Harvey Series soon after the accident, using Harvey's real-life antics-like his love of costumes, quirky behavior, and artistic talents-as the foundation for the story. Harvey is a joyful, imaginative tale for children that teaches creativity, confidence, and kindness. The book introduces readers to the one-of-a-kind pup through fun adventures that reflect the way Harvey lives his life: full of energy, love, and color.Harvey the Painting DogIn the months following his recovery, Harvey began painting with his paws, creating vibrant, abstract pieces of art. Using safe, non-toxic paints and guided by Brown, Harvey creates colorful canvases that are now sold online and featured at local community events.The artwork became part of a bigger mission to promote healing through creativity and show that life after trauma can still be joyful and expressive.“Kids love the idea that a dog can paint,” said Brown.“And parents love that there's a message behind it-that you can overcome hardship and still do beautiful things.”Harvey's paintings and updates on his growing fanbase are available at .Community Favorite and Homecoming KingHarvey isn't just a storybook character-he's a real Chicago celebrity. Most recently, Harvey was crowned Homecoming King at an event where his charm and bravery won over a crowd of young fans. Between his art shows, school visits, and growing social media following, Harvey has become a symbol of positivity for children across the nation and beyond.Chrystal Paige Brown, who has worked as a nanny in Chicago for over a decade, brings firsthand knowledge of how to engage and inspire children.“I know how to make learning safe and fun,” she says.“Harvey is a part of that. He's real, he's playful, and he brings so much joy.”Encouraging Parents and Schools to Fall in Love with HarveyWith the release of Harvey, Brown hopes parents, teachers, and caregivers will introduce children to this inspiring pup-not just to enjoy a good book, but to take part in a growing movement built around joy, creativity, and kindness. Plans are underway for follow-up books in the Harvey series, additional art merchandise, and a companion activity kit for schools and home learning.“This story is about more than a dog,” said Brown.“It's about resilience, love, and living life with color-no matter what you've been through.”Media, Review, and Collaboration OpportunitiesChrystal Paige Brown is available for interviews, school visits, bookstore events, podcast appearances, and media features. Review copies of Harvey are available upon request.To follow Harvey's journey and access videos, art, and books at:Published by Words Matter Publishing, the book is now available in print and will be available shortly in digital editions.

Meet Harvey

