Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 And Cash Dividend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM ) today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revenue increased 2.4% to $1,353.2 million, compared to $1,321.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from continuing operations before other income and expense was $112.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $118.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from continuing operations, net of tax, increased 21.5% to $74.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $61.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $151.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $165.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share from continuing operations increased 33.3% to $0.44 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0.33 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of income from continuing operations, net of tax, to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table VI of this release.

On November 25, 2024, Select completed a tax-free distribution of 104,093,503 shares of common stock of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. ("Concentra") to its stockholders. Following the completion of the distribution, the Company no longer owns any shares of Concentra common stock. The results of Concentra are presented as discontinued operations and, as such, have been excluded from both continuing operations and segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, and the outpatient rehabilitation segment. As of March 31, 2025, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 35 rehabilitation hospitals in 14 states, and 1,911 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. At March 31, 2025, Select Medical had operations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at .

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $637.0 million, compared to $655.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $86.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $115.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 13.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 17.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table V of this release for the first quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 15.7% to $307.4 million, compared to $265.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 14.7% to $70.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $61.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 22.9% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 23.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table V of this release for the first quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 1.4% to $307.3 million, compared to $303.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $24.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $24.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 7.9% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 8.2% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table V of this release for the first quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Dividend

On April 30, 2025, Select Medical's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.0625 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about May 29, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's Board of Directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's Board of Directors may deem to be relevant.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2025, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the Board of Directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, Select Medical repurchased 649,804 shares at a cost of approximately $11.4 million, or $17.52 per share, which includes transaction costs. From the inception of the common stock repurchase program through March 31, 2025, Select Medical has repurchased 48,884,627 shares at a cost of approximately $611.7 million, or $12.51 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Business Outlook

Select Medical is adjusting its 2025 business outlook for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and reaffirming its 2025 business outlook for fully diluted earnings per share, which was provided most recently in its February 20, 2025, press release. For fiscal year 2025, Select Medical expects revenue to be in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion, Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $510.0 million to $530.0 million, and fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.09 to $1.19. Reconciliations of full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA expectations to income from operations, net of tax, is presented in table VII of this release.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its first quarter results and its business outlook on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 9:00am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link.

For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Select Medical Earnings Call Registration to obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode.

* * * * *

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2025 business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:



changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;

adverse economic conditions including an inflationary environment could cause us to continue to experience increases in the prices of labor and other costs of doing business resulting in a negative impact on our business, operating results, cash flows, and financial condition;

changes to United States tariff and import/export regulations and the impact on global economic conditions may have a negative effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations;

shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, and/or the inability to attract or retain qualified healthcare professionals could limit our ability to staff our facilities;

shortages in qualified health professionals could cause us to increase our dependence on contract labor, increase our efforts to recruit and train new employees, and expand upon our initiatives to retain existing staff, which could increase our operating costs significantly;

the negative impact of public threats such as a global pandemic or widespread outbreak of an infectious disease similar to the COVID-19 pandemic;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;

acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources, or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;

our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;

failure to complete or achieve some or all the expected benefits of the separation of Concentra;

private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;

the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;

competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;

the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;

the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;

a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

