Adopt Precautions To Deal With Fire At Bandhwari Landfill Site In Gurugram: Deputy Commissioner

Gurugram, May 2 (IANS) Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar has said that all necessary precautions need to be taken to prevent recurrence of fire at the Bandhwari landfill site in the district.

Borewells and storage tanks should also be built for water supply at the site to deal with fire, he added.

Kumar gave these instructions in a meeting with the officials of departments related to air quality, pollution control, and solid waste management in Gurugram on Thursday.

He received information from the concerned officials about the arrangements to deal with such an incident at the Bandhwari landfill site.

Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) officials have said that earlier there were two methane detectors on the site, which have now been increased to six.

These portable detectors have been installed on Poclain machines.

Similarly, 27 fire extinguishing plants, 55 fireballs, two water tankers, and two sprinkler pumps, etc., have been arranged.

As many as 26 CCTV cameras have also been installed for round-the-clock monitoring of the site.

The DC gave necessary instructions to the officials of MCG, National Highways Authority of India, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, and the Pollution Control Department regarding dust control in the district.

He told the officials that there are clear instructions from the Haryana government that the repair and construction of all roads should be completed by June 15.

The concerned departments must work swiftly on strengthening the roads, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Department said that registration of construction sites larger than 500 square metres on the department's dust portal is mandatory.

There are more than 2,000 such sites in the Gurugram district.

Notices are being given to the operators of sites who do not get registered.

The DC gave instructions for mechanised sweeping of roads and sprinkling of water twice a day on the roads under construction for dust control.

Regarding solid waste management, Kumar directed officials to take action against those who violate the rules.

Pollution Control Board officials said that eight hotspots have been identified in the district.

An environment compensation charge of Rs 2 crore has also been imposed on the concerned agencies for negligence.

"Pollution control is the collective responsibility of all of us, and there should be no negligence at any level regarding the health of the citizens. Necessary precautions need to be taken to control the incidents of fire in forest areas as well," the Deputy Commissioner said.