Ready Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Results And Webcast Call

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the"Company") today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Webcast:

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial-in:

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international).

Replay:

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through May 23, 2025. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13750797.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program and government guaranteed loans focused on the United States Department of Agriculture. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 500 professionals nationwide.

