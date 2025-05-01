Two Way Direct Launches TWD100: The Ultimate Nationwide Push-To-Talk Radio Offering Unlimited Coverage, No Monthly Fees, And Seamless Cross-Device Communication

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlike conventional two-way radios that rely on line-of-sight communication, the Two Way Direct TWD100 Nationwide Push-to-Talk Handheld Radio uses smart sim technology for multi-carrier connectivity and WiFi integration, delivering unmatched coverage and signal reliability - whether you're downtown, in rural areas, or overseas. With broader nationwide and global connectivity than competing products, the TWD100 leads the way in dependable, high-performance communication.

"We believe the TWD100 is the most complete solution on the market - combining the best coverage, features, and versatility," said Brandon Ocampo, Founder & CEO of Two Way Direct. "It's perfect for families, businesses, and organizations who need instant, wide-reaching communication without the burden of monthly fees."

Key Benefits of the TWD100 Nationwide Push-to-Talk Solution



Unlimited Coverage Across the U.S., Canada & Mexico – Communicate seamlessly across North America without range concerns.

No Monthly Fees, No Contracts – One flat price includes a full year of service; renew annually for just $75.

Global Option Available – Expand your communication capabilities with optional worldwide use.

Multi-Device Compatibility – Connect across radios, smartphones, tablets, and computers using the Two Way Direct push-to-talk app and Web Dispatcher.

WiFi Integration – Maintain communication indoors or in remote areas where LTE access may be limited.

Business-Rugged, Family-Ready – Built tough for demanding environments, yet intuitive enough for everyday use. Extended Battery Life – Operates up to five days on a single charge for uninterrupted performance.

One System. Endless Possibilities.

Whether you're coordinating logistics, managing a remote team, securing a school campus, or staying in touch with family across the country, the Two Way Direct TWD100 Nationwide Push-to-Talk Handheld Radio is your go-to solution. With wide-ranging coverage and cross-device connectivity, this is the ultimate Push-to-Talk platform for modern communication - nationwide and beyond.

About Two Way Direct

Based in Carlsbad, California, Two Way Direct has been delivering powerful, cost-effective communication solutions since 2005. Serving industries from public safety and logistics to education and recreation, Two Way Direct is redefining connectivity through its innovative product line - including the industry-leading Nationwide Push-to-Talk solution.

Learn more at

