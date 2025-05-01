403
KNPC: Limited Fire At Desulfurization Unit Put Out
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Thursday its emergency teams have managed to extinguish a limited fire at Mina Abdullah Refinery's desulfurization unit.
One worker was killed and four others injured in the fire, the KNPC said in a press release on its X account.
Of the four, two injured workers were taken to hospital for necessary medical treatment, while the other two were treated on the spot, it added. (end)
