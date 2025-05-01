Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KNPC: Limited Fire At Desulfurization Unit Put Out


2025-05-01 03:07:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Thursday its emergency teams have managed to extinguish a limited fire at Mina Abdullah Refinery's desulfurization unit.
One worker was killed and four others injured in the fire, the KNPC said in a press release on its X account.
Of the four, two injured workers were taken to hospital for necessary medical treatment, while the other two were treated on the spot, it added. (end)
om


MENAFN01052025000071011013ID1109497639

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search