QPS India Successfully Completes Week-Long US FDA Regulatory Inspection
“This outcome underscores QPS India's focus on quality, compliance, and scientific integrity. It comes at the perfect time as we introduce specialized dermal safety services for our global clients. Our team's unwavering efforts continue to position us as a reliable partner for regulatory-driven, high-quality research, said Dr. Kumar Ramu, Sr. Vice President & Managing Director, QPS India.
QPS India: Key Highlights
State-of-the-Art Facility:
138-bed clinical unit, with 1,800+ Phase I and BA/BE studies completed
PK/PD studies in patient populations
11 LC/MS/MS instruments for bioanalysis, with 800+ bioanalytical methods developed
Comprehensive Clinical Services: End-to-end support for clinical research
Clinical Services: Phase I to Phase IV studies
Fully compliant with global standards, including ICH-GCP and local regulatory requirements
Skin Irritation (Cumulative Irritation Patch Test - CIPT) studies
Sensitization (Human Repeat Insult Patch Test – HRIPT) studies
QPS India, established in Hyderabad in 2004, is a subsidiary of QPS Holdings, LLC, a GLP/GCP-compliant global full-service CRO providing discovery, preclinical, bioanalysis, and clinical research services to pharma and biotech clients for the past 30 years. With a robust presence across 9 locations worldwide, including the USA (Delaware - Headquarters, Miami & Missouri), Europe (Austria & The Netherlands), Asia (Taiwan, China & India), and Australia (Melbourne), QPS accelerates pharmaceutical breakthroughs by delivering custom-built research services in Pharmacology, Toxicology, DMPK, Bioanalysis, Translational Medicine, Leukopaks and Cell Therapy Products, Clinical Trials, and Clinical Research Services.
ABOUT QPS HOLDINGS, LLC
QPS is a global, full-service, GLP/GCP-compliant contract research organization (CRO). Over the last 30 years, QPS has grown from a small bioanalysis shop into a full-service CRO with 1,100+ employees and a robust presence across 9 locations worldwide, including the USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Today, QPS offers expanded pharmaceutical contract R&D services with special expertise in pharmacology, DMPK, toxicology, bioanalysis, translational medicine, leukopaks and cell therapy products, clinical trials, and clinical research services. An award-winning leader focused on bioanalysis and clinical trials, QPS is known for proven quality standards, technical expertise, a flexible approach to research, client satisfaction, and turnkey laboratories and facilities. For more information, visit or email ... .
