New St Gallen Bishop Expected To Be Elected In May

The provisional election date for the new Bishop of St Gallen has been set in consultation with the nuncio and the Catholic denomination, the Diocese of St Gallen wrote in a press release on Thursday. Bishop Markus Büchel will remain in office until the new Bishop of St Gallen has been appointed by the Pope.
The conclave for the papal election in the Vatican begins on May 7. The duration is uncertain.“A few days are expected,” wrote the diocese of St Gallen.
The result of the bishop's election will remain secret until the new pope has authorised the election result. The diocese of St Gallen expects this to take two days.External Content
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
