Mending Stars Returns With The Deeply Personal New Single 'Soundtrack Of Me'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the heels of breakout single Out of Office, Mending Stars returns with Soundtrack of Me - a pulsing, emotionally rich pop track that explores how music can speak when words fall short.Soundtrack of Me gives voice to the thoughts we often can't say out loud. It's an anthem for anyone who's ever struggled to express what they're feeling - and found the truth in melody instead of conversation. At its core, this is a song about finding freedom in the unspoken, and how rhythm can be more honest than words.“This song came from a place of needing to be heard - even when I didn't have the words,” says Darren Sessions, the artist behind Mending Stars.“There are things I feel deeply but don't always know how to say. Music is where all of that finally gets to speak. I think the most honest parts of me live in the songs I write.”That concept runs deep through Soundtrack of Me, with lines like“every note, every line / tells my story better than I can write” and“no permission, no second guess / let the echoes fill in what's unsaid.” It's confessional without being heavy, universal without losing its intimacy.From its opening line -“Got a melody stuck in my head again” - the track draws listeners into a story that's both personal and widely felt. The verses reflect on how music becomes a container for emotion, a mirror for what we feel but can't explain. The soaring choruses act as emotional release valves - filled with the weight of vulnerability but wrapped in high-gloss, accessible pop.Soundtrack of Me has already generated a wave of early support from radio stations, playlist curators, and independent music outlets. It's been praised for its emotional depth, expressive vocal performance, and polished delivery - with some calling it“hypnotic,”“deep,” and“an anthem for anyone who uses music as their outlet.” The track continues to gain momentum as one of Mending Stars' most resonant and personal releases to date.The song follows the success of Out of Office, which resonated widely for its candid take on burnout and mental overload. While that track captured the moment of breaking away, Soundtrack of Me digs into what happens after - when the noise fades, and all you're left with is what's inside. The result is a song that feels both reflective and rejuvenating, like hearing your own thoughts played back to you in stereo.ABOUT MENDING STARSMending Stars is a genre-blending pop project known for emotionally rich storytelling, clean production, and lyrics that actually mean something. Created by Darren Sessions, the project is rooted in real life - offering relatable songs for the overthinkers, the feelers, and the late-night drivers.With a catalog of over 200 tracks written across more than a decade, Mending Stars doesn't chase trends - it stays grounded in what's true. Sessions has teamed up with Platinum-award-winning producers and vocalists to help bring these songs to life, carefully blending heartfelt lyricism with accessible pop polish.Mending Stars is music for the moments in between - the stuff that happens when no one's looking. Whether it's about heartbreak, burnout, hope, or simply staying soft in a hard world, each song is a reminder that you're not alone in what you feel.Stream“Soundtrack of Me” on all major platforms:Connect with Mending Stars:Website:Instagram:Facebook:YouTube: @mendingstarsX (Twitter):TikTok: @mendingstars

