Open Lockers Enters The Market With Florida Deployment, Seamless POS Integration

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Lockers is excited to announce the successful deployment of its innovative smart locker system at Prost! A German Deli concept within Dunes Brewing in Port Orange, Florida. This milestone marks the beginning of a promising collaboration that enhances convenience and efficiency for the Prost! team, with Open Lockers providing a cutting-edge solution for secure digital order pickup.

In a significant advancement, Open Lockers has integrated its user-friendly software with the Peblla POS system, ensuring smooth operations and streamlined customer experiences. This integration enables seamless locker management, providing Prost! with an efficient, modern solution that can be utilized for first-party and third-party orders alike.

"Partnering with ParkerStark, (Dunes Brewing's hospitality management company) to introduce our lockers represents a new chapter for Open Lockers," said Jed Sullivan, CEO of Open Lockers. "We're thrilled to see our technology in action and are excited about the powerful combination of our patented smart locker system and Peblla's POS system."

Prost! customers can now enjoy the benefits of secure pickup of their digital orders. This solution is part of Open Lockers' mission to revolutionize locker technology by offering advanced features that improve the way businesses manage their order pickup process.

"As we look to the future of hospitality, investing in technology that enhances both the guest experience and operational efficiency is paramount," said Michael Benedict, Co-Founder of ParkerStark Management. "The Open Lockers platform, integrated seamlessly with Peblla POS, delivers on both fronts. It enables our team to provide faster, more secure service, while offering guests the kind of modern convenience they expect. We are excited to be early adopters of this technology."

The collaboration with ParkerStark is just the beginning for Open Lockers, as the company is looking forward to upcoming deployments in Florida and in the Northeast while introducing more features and solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of hospitality businesses and their customers.

For more information about Open Lockers and their services, please visit

About Open Lockers

Open Lockers is a leading provider of secure and innovative locker solutions designed to enhance customer convenience and streamline business operations. With cutting-edge technology and seamless integrations, Open Lockers aims to transform how businesses and customers interact during order pickup experiences.

About ParkerStark

ParkerStark Management is a full-service hospitality management company specializing in the development and operation of dynamic food and beverage concepts for a new generation. With over 50 years of combined hospitality experience, ParkerStark's leadership team provides expertise across site selection, contract negotiation, marketing, revenue management, digital strategy, and operations. Thei portfolio includes successful brands such as Jimmy Hula's, Dunes Brewing, Chicken Spit, La Pinsa, and Spagato, each built with a foundation of passion, innovation, and operational excellence.

About Peblla

Peblla Inc. ( ) is an emerging innovator in Point-of-Sale (POS) systems tailored for the restaurant industry. The company offers a comprehensive, all-in-one system designed for both Quick Serve Restaurants and Full Serve Restaurants, streamlining operations and enhancing the dining experience. Their offerings include self-ordering kiosks, Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), Handheld POS, integrated loyalty program, restaurants' branded online portal and mobile apps, as well as integration with third-party platforms. These solutions empower restaurants to operate more efficiently and engage customers effectively.

SOURCE Open Lockers

