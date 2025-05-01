CTM Cpas & Business Advisors Joins Its Practice With Withum

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are very eager to become part of the Withum team. Our client promise has always been to build lasting relationships through exceptional client service to help them reach their goals," says Steven Edelheit , Managing Partner of CTM. "Joining forces with Withum will offer our valued clients and dedicated staff more opportunities to thrive and achieve success under the Withum brand."

Withum's Managing Partner and CEO, Pat Walsh, CPA , is equally thrilled about this union. "Uniting our firms grows our portfolio of franchise clients as CTM's team brings additional depth of service and expertise in this area. Their approach to client service, proven by a similar tenure in the profession, blends seamlessly with ours. Together, we share a people-first mentality with a vision of providing best-in-class solutions through a dynamic approach to problem-solving for our clients' growth and success."

In addition to expanding Withum's franchise practice , industry strengths resulting from the union include restaurants, professional services, real estate, construction, manufacturing and distribution, and not-for-profit, as well as a robust menu of accounting, tax and advisory services .

About Withum

Established in 1974, Withum is a national top-ranking public accounting firm providing advisory, tax and audit services on a local-to-global scale. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Withum has a presence in major financial centers across the country. Withum is an independent member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.

About CTM CPAs & Business Advisors

CTM CPAs & Business Advisors provides a full suite of accounting, tax and consulting services to generations of clients. For more than 50 years, CTM has amassed an incredible amount of knowledge and experience with financial statement preparation, tax planning and tax preparation, business valuations, succession planning, bill pay solutions and much more! The firm uses fresh ideas, proven approaches and innovative tax strategies to help clients establish an optimal financial path towards reaching their annual goals and beyond.

