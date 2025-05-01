CTM Cpas & Business Advisors Joins Its Practice With Withum
Withum's Managing Partner and CEO, Pat Walsh, CPA , is equally thrilled about this union. "Uniting our firms grows our portfolio of franchise clients as CTM's team brings additional depth of service and expertise in this area. Their approach to client service, proven by a similar tenure in the profession, blends seamlessly with ours. Together, we share a people-first mentality with a vision of providing best-in-class solutions through a dynamic approach to problem-solving for our clients' growth and success."
In addition to expanding Withum's franchise practice , industry strengths resulting from the union include restaurants, professional services, real estate, construction, manufacturing and distribution, and not-for-profit, as well as a robust menu of accounting, tax and advisory services .
About Withum
Established in 1974, Withum is a national top-ranking public accounting firm providing advisory, tax and audit services on a local-to-global scale. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Withum has a presence in major financial centers across the country. Withum is an independent member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.
About CTM CPAs & Business Advisors
CTM CPAs & Business Advisors provides a full suite of accounting, tax and consulting services to generations of clients. For more than 50 years, CTM has amassed an incredible amount of knowledge and experience with financial statement preparation, tax planning and tax preparation, business valuations, succession planning, bill pay solutions and much more! The firm uses fresh ideas, proven approaches and innovative tax strategies to help clients establish an optimal financial path towards reaching their annual goals and beyond.
