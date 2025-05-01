PROSCAN IMAGING EXPANDS OPEN MRI AND CT SERVICES IN KENTUCKIANA

ProScan Imaging, a renowned leader in advanced medical imaging, offers a new outpatient MRI and CT center located in Southern Indiana.

JEFFERSONVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProScan Imaging , a renowned leader in advanced medical imaging, acquired OpenSided MRI of Jeffersonville, Indiana. The center, which is now owned and operated by ProScan Imaging, is located at 2027 Jeffersonville Commons Drive and features a state-of-the-art High-Field FujiOasis 1.2T Open High-Field MRI and Fuji Supria Plus CT .This will be ProScan Imaging's second location in the area. The company also offers MRI services at its outpatient imaging center in St. Matthews at 4044 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.“We are excited to expand our services for patients of Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana, providing cutting-edge technology at an affordable cost for both MRI and CT services.” said Karen Amaya, Chief Operating Officer of ProScan Imaging.“We are grateful for the overwhelming support the Louisville community has shown our St. Matthews center, and we're thrilled for the opportunity to serve even more patients in the area.”The ProScan Family of Companies is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and operates 34independent medical imaging centers throughout the United States. ProScan Imaging's mission is to provide patients and providers with the highest-quality diagnostic medical imaging and radiology interpretations at a significantly lower cost compared to hospital imaging services. ProScan's team of fellowship-trained, board-certified, and sub-specialized radiologists is recognized as among the best and most experienced in the country.“Being part of the Kentuckiana community has been an instrumental experience for our organization. We are excited to continue to raise the bar of imaging care by offering modern imaging modalities, including a High-Field Open MRI,” said Dr. Stephen Pomeranz, Founder and CEO of ProScan Imaging.“We have always been focused on providing local healthcare professionals and their patients with the best available medical imaging services, and we are excited to expand our efforts in Southern Indiana.”The phone number and address of this location remain active. The phone number is (812) 282-0167 and the full address is 2027 Jeffersonville Commons Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130.For a price quote or to schedule an MRI or CT appointment at the Jeffersonville location, or any of the Kentucky locations, visit our website at or call 1-877-PROSCAN (776-7226).To learn more about ProScan Imaging, please visit: .

Rachel Seither

ProScan Imaging

+1 502-751-3668

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.