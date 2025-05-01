UK Construction Industry 2025-2034: Government-Led Infrastructure Boom And Private Sector Momentum Propel The Market At 4.3% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$256.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$388.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|United Kingdom
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definition
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculation
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Construction type trends
2.4 End Use trends
2.5 Contracting type trends
2.6 Scale trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Impact of COVID-19
3.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war
3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.4 Vendor matrix
3.5 Profit margin analysis
3.6 Technology & innovation landscape
3.7 Patent analysis
3.8 Key news and initiatives
3.8.1 Partnership/Collaboration
3.8.2 Merger/Acquisition
3.8.3 Investment
3.8.4 Product launch & innovation
3.9 Regulatory landscape
3.10 Impact forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 Booming commercial infrastructure development
3.10.1.2 Growing emphasis on modern & smart buildings across UK
3.10.1.3 Surging focus on energy-efficient & sustainable construction
3.10.1.4 Proliferating demand for housing in urban areas
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 Shortage of skilled labor
3.10.2.2 Rising geopolitical issues
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Porter's analysis
3.13 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share, 2024
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2024
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2024
4.5 Strategic outlook matrix, 2024
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Construction Type (Revenue) - 2021-2034
5.1 Key trends, by construction type
5.2 Residential construction
5.3 Commercial construction
5.3.1 Sports facilities construction
5.3.2 Hospitality facilities construction
5.3.3 Retail facilities construction
5.3.4 Office buildings construction
5.4 Industrial construction
5.5 Infrastructure & heavy civil construction
5.6 Institutional construction
5.6.1 Healthcare facilities construction
5.6.2 Educational facilities construction
5.7 Mixed-use construction
5.8 Specialized construction
5.9 Renovation/Remodeling construction
5.10 Environmental construction
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use (Revenue) - 2021-2034
6.1 Key trends, by end use
6.2 Private sector
6.3 Public sector
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Contracting Type (Revenue) - 2021-2034
7.1 Key trends, by contracting type
7.2 General contracting
7.3 Design-build contracting
7.4 Construction management
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Scale (Revenue) - 2021-2034
8.1 Key trends, by scale
8.2 Mega project
8.3 Major project
8.4 Medium project
8.5 Small project
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 ACS Group
9.2 Bouygues Construction
9.3 Costain Group PLC
9.4 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC
9.5 Eiffage SA
9.6 Ferrovial SA
9.7 Hochtief AG
9.8 Interserve Group Limited
9.9 Skanska AB
9.10 VINCI SA
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment