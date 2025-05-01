SPA Awarded DHS Customs And Border Protection Technical Acquisition Support

SPA CEO Rich Sawchak

Work Includes Technical Services and Intelligence Analysis

- SPA CEO Rich SawchakALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insight and technical innovation supporting critical national security objectives, has secured a prime award for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Acquisition (OA) Contract Support Services.The five-year contract, valued at $52.3 million, provides a range of systems engineering, digital engineering, modeling and simulation, test and evaluation, Integrated logistics and sustainment Life Cycle services, and intelligence analysis. Work will be performed not only for the Office of Acquisition but across the CBP enterprise as tasking is added.SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented,“We are proud that CBP has entrusted SPA to provide essential enterprise acquisition support for CBP's critical mission to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the nation's economic security. This win reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative approaches that enhance DHS's operational capabilities and mission success.”About SPASPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,500 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: .

