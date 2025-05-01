After Getting 50 Acres In Narela, IGDTUW To Build New Campus Soon: Delhi Education Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday formally declared that Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) has taken physical possession of 50 acres of land located in Sector G-2/G-6, Narela Sub-city, for building a new campus.

He made the announcement during the Foundation Day Ceremony and the 4th Research Excellence Awards of the University.

The land allocation is part of the Delhi government's Rs 500-crore budgetary push to develop an 'Edu-City' in Narela sub-city.

This milestone paves the way for the development of IGDTUW's much-anticipated permanent campus - a project poised to significantly expand opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering, and innovation, said an official.

“It gives me immense satisfaction to announce that IGDTUW has formally taken possession of 50 acres of land in Narela. This development is a powerful testament to our collective commitment to empowering women through inclusive, high-quality technical education. With this land, IGDTUW is well-positioned to become a leading institution not only in India, but globally, in women-led innovation, research, and academic excellence,” said the Education Minister.

Speaking at the Ceremony, Sood praised the university for its remarkable growth and contribution to technical education, research, and women's empowerment.

“This is not just a university, it's a symbol of transformation - of how young women, even with limited resources, are creating stories of excellence in laboratories, startups, and industries,” he said.

He highlighted the university's commitment to sustainability, applauding its status as a zero-waste, zero-plastic campus.“It's heartening to see that the very principles IGDTUW teaches - of technology and sustainability - are being implemented in its day-to-day functioning,” he said.

The Minister also underlined the institution's 100 per cent placement record and its impressive achievements in research, including 103 research awards, 19 patents, and research incentives worth Rs 57 lakh being awarded to students.

“Despite operating from a small and old campus, IGDTUW today stands among India's premier technical institutions. Its journey reflects the collective vision and hard work of its faculty, students, and administration,” he said.

Sood said it was a coincidence that Delhi's Chief Minister, Director of Technical Education, and IGDTUW's Vice-Chancellor are all women.