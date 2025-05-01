STEP UP TO THE PLATE! CHICAGO GOURMET RAISES THE GAME WITH THE CULINARY FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR, FEATURING NEW TITLE SPONSOR INVESCO QQQ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Chicago Gourmet is where talent, creativity, and chef's competitive spirit shine," says Sam Toia, President and CEO of the IRA. "Like sports, great food requires skill, strategy, and passion."

Chicago Gourmet will feature a roster of sports-inspired culinary events on the Harris Theater Rooftop and iconic sports venues throughout the city. Additional new pre-game events starting in the summer will be announced soon. The main event weekend schedule:



Tacos & Tequila (Sept 25): A lively evening with mouthwatering tacos from local chefs paired with agave spirits and musical performances.

Hamburger Hop (Sept 26): A classic burger showdown with cold beer, craft burgers, and DJ beats to fuel the competition.

Asian Late Night Market (Sept 26): An Asian street market-inspired after-party with late-night bites, specialty cocktails, music, and dancing.

Grand Cru (Sept 27): A world-class culinary experience featuring elite wines and dishes prepared by top chefs. Rise & Shine Gourmet (Sept 28): A brunch with bold flavors, award-winning cocktails, and unforgettable views of the city.

With over 100 participating chefs, the lineup includes Rick Bayless, Stephanie Izard, Jeff Mauro, Joe Flamm, and more. Chicago Gourmet programming benefits the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation , supporting the future of the restaurant industry.

Full event details and ticket sales will be announced this summer at chicagogourmet .

ABOUT INVESCO QQQ

Invesco QQQ is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index®. The fund provides a way to gain diversified exposure to some of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. For more information, visit invesco/QQQ.



2024 Photos: Here

SOURCE Illinois Restaurant Association