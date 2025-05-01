Fichtner Home Exteriors Marks 14 Consecutive Years As Central Maryland's Most Trusted Roofer In What's Up? Media's Best Of Annapolis Awards
"We're deeply humbled to be recognized for 14 straight years," said Tom Fichtner, owner and president. "Customer service is at our heart, and this enduring support from our community drives us to uphold the highest standards of quality and reliability."
Roofing is the bedrock of Fichtner Home Exteriors , proven by elite distinctions like GAF Master Elite status-earned by only 3% of U.S. roofing contractors-and membership in the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) since 2000. Affiliations with TAMKO, James Hardie, and others ensure top-tier materials and techniques, while a 97% client recommendation rate highlights their excellence. Beyond roofs, their expertise spans siding, windows, doors, porches, and gutters, enhancing homes with precision.
With decades of experience, Fichtner Home Exteriors has become a local standard-bearer, crafting storm-resistant roofs and energy-efficient solutions that stand the test of time.
Licensed under MHIC #50157, their work reflects a deep-rooted passion for the craft and community.
This 14-year milestone cements Fichtner Home Exteriors as Central Maryland's most trusted name in roofing and exterior improvements.
Media Contact:
Tom Fichtner
Fichtner Home Exteriors
Phone: 410.519.1900
Email: [email protected]
Website: FichtnerServices
SOURCE Fichtner Home Exteriors
