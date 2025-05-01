Fichtner Home Exteriors Marks 14 Consecutive Years As Central Maryland's Most Trusted Roofer In What's Up? Media's Best Of Annapolis Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 1997, What's Up? Media has connected the Chesapeake Bay region with over 300,000 monthly readers through What's Up? Annapolis, What's Up? Eastern Shore, and What's Up? Central Maryland. Its reader-voted Best of Annapolis Awards celebrate the area's finest, and Fichtner Home Exteriors' 14-year streak underscores its unmatched standing in Anne Arundel County and beyond.

"We're deeply humbled to be recognized for 14 straight years," said Tom Fichtner, owner and president. "Customer service is at our heart, and this enduring support from our community drives us to uphold the highest standards of quality and reliability."

Roofing is the bedrock of Fichtner Home Exteriors , proven by elite distinctions like GAF Master Elite status-earned by only 3% of U.S. roofing contractors-and membership in the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) since 2000. Affiliations with TAMKO, James Hardie, and others ensure top-tier materials and techniques, while a 97% client recommendation rate highlights their excellence. Beyond roofs, their expertise spans siding, windows, doors, porches, and gutters, enhancing homes with precision.

With decades of experience, Fichtner Home Exteriors has become a local standard-bearer, crafting storm-resistant roofs and energy-efficient solutions that stand the test of time.

Licensed under MHIC #50157, their work reflects a deep-rooted passion for the craft and community.

This 14-year milestone cements Fichtner Home Exteriors as Central Maryland's most trusted name in roofing and exterior improvements.

