Indivisible Partners Welcomes Sanwealth Partners To Its Growing Network Of Independent Advisors

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivisible Partners , a privately owned, independent wealth advisory firm, proudly announces that SanWealth Partners has joined its growing network to launch their independent practice.

Founded by 34-year industry veteran Sandy Bolton, SanWealth Partners provides personalized, fiduciary financial advice focused on tailored financial planning and investment strategies that prioritize life objectives and financial security. The firm is uniquely positioned to serve the priorities of families navigating wealth transfer and entrepreneurs managing the complexities of both business and personal wealth.

"I founded SanWealth Partners to give back by helping clients achieve the true purpose of their wealth," said the founder of SanWealth Partners. "As assets shift hands and the demographics of those seeking advice continue to evolve, advisors will need to better understand clients' motivations and prioritize personal connection and customized solutions – an opportunity we embrace at SanWealth."

SanWealth Partners selected Indivisible Partners for its innovative platform, strong leadership and commitment to advisor independence. This partnership reflects Indivisible's dedication to empowering independent advisors with true ownership of their firm, backed by the resources, technology and support they need to grow their practices and deliver an exceptional client experience.

"Indivisible Partners represents the future of financial advice," Sandy added. "Their platform is remarkable and allows me to retain 100% ownership of my practice while collaborating with like-minded peers as true partners. I've known the Indivisible leadership team for years and trust their vision and integrity."

Indivisible Partners was built to empower independent advisors with the scale and resources of a large firm within a boutique, entrepreneurial environment. The platform integrates advanced planning technology, institutional-quality investment solutions and high-touch family office services enabling advisors to focus on what matters most: helping clients make quality financial decisions and achieve their desired outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome SanWealth Partners to Indivisible," said John Thiel, Founder and Executive Chairman of Indivisible Partners. "Our mission is to empower advisors to deliver objective, client-first advice, and SanWealth Partners exemplifies this commitment. Together, we are setting a new standard for the wealth advisory experience."

About Indivisible Partners :

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent wealth advisory firm dedicated to empowering advisors to help clients achieve their desired financial outcomes through a focus on quality decision-making. The firm provides a client-first model that enables select advisors to deliver high-touch, comprehensive wealth advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs and institutions. Indivisible Partners is headquartered in Clearwater, FL, and operates as a federally registered investment advisor.

For more information on the firm, visit .

About SanWealth Partners:

SanWealth Partners, based in New Jersey, is an independent investment advisory firm providing personalized, fiduciary wealth management for families and entrepreneurs. The firm delivers tailored financial planning and investment strategies to help clients achieve their wealth's purpose.

For more information on the firm, visit .

SOURCE Indivisible Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED