LANG REALTY's ALLYSON SULLIVAN RAISES $5,500 IN SUPPORT OF LIVE LIKE JAKE 5K

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, April 26, 2025, families, friends, and runners from across the community gathered at Downtown Abacoa to celebrate the 11th Annual Live Like Jake 5K-a heartfelt event committed to raising awareness and preventing childhood drowning. Among the proud participants and sponsors was Lang Realty's Allyson Sullivan, who not only sponsored the event but also raised $5,500 in support of the Live Like Jake Foundation.

Themed“Wear Bright – Stay in Sight,” this year's 5K brought together more than a thousand participants clad in neon, ready to run, walk, and rally behind an essential mission. The funds raised help provide ISR (Infant Swimming Resource) self-rescue swim lesson scholarships and financial assistance for families who have lost a child or have a child with critical care needs.

For Allyson Sullivan, the cause is deeply personal. Her close friendship with foundation founder Keri Morrison, who created Live Like Jake after the tragic drowning of her son Jake, has shaped more than a decade of advocacy and support.

“Keri turned unimaginable grief into a mission of hope and prevention,” said Sullivan.“As a friend, a mother, and a Florida Realtor who understands the importance of water safety, I will always stand beside her to make sure Jake's legacy lives on-and that other families are protected from this heartbreak.”

Their friendship-grounded in shared values, strength, and purpose-has fueled years of community outreach, fundraising, and awareness efforts. For Sullivan, supporting the Live Like Jake Foundation is more than an annual commitment; it's a personal promise to make a difference, one life at a time.

As one of the most well-loved events in the South Florida racing community, the Live Like Jake 5K continues to shine a light on drowning prevention while uniting families and friends in a joyful, purpose-driven day.

