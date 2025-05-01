RM11 Debuts RM11 Unlocked, A Bold New Podcast Featuring Candid Conversations With Guests Such As Holly Madison, Perez Hilton, And More

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RM11 has always been a platform for authentic, direct connections between creators and their audience. The podcast format is a natural extension of that - giving creators another way to share stories, build community, and earn more on their own terms. With a 90/10 revenue split - compared to fees as high as 30% elsewhere - RM11 offers one of the most creator-friendly models in the industry.

RM11 Unlocked shows the power of raw, authentic conversations. Hosted exclusively on the platform and co-hosted by Marston Hefner - son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner - and travel blogger and content creator Ellen Flowers, the monthly podcast explores fame, personal reinvention, the creator economy, and what it means to truly own your story - featuring raw, revealing exchanges with pop culture icons and digital trailblazers.

For its debut episode , RM11 Unlocked welcomes Holly Madison, model, author, and former star of The Girls Next Door. In an emotional and eye-opening interview, Madison and Marston Hefner explore life inside the Playboy Mansion, relationships, motherhood, and life after the cameras stopped rolling.

The conversation dives into topics often left untouched - from secret hierarchies during Playboy movie nights to the pressure of maintaining appearances, rivalries among girlfriends, and the emotional toll of fame. Madison also speaks about her evolution beyond the mansion - including her creative rebirth, parenting, and pivot to true crime podcasting. The episode climaxes with Hefner asking Madison directly: "Was my father a good boyfriend?" Her answer is layered, honest, and surprisingly complex.

"Podcasting is one of the fastest-growing formats for creators - but too often, the platforms they rely on take a large cut and filter content through ads and algorithms," said Natalie May, CEO of RM11. "RM11 gives creators what they deserve: more control, more revenue, and a direct line to their audience. RM11 makes it easy for creators to tap into the growing podcast audience - while staying true to their voice and building authentic connections with fans."

With an unapologetic tone and intimate vibe, RM11 Unlocked offers listeners a front-row seat to real, raw conversations. Upcoming guests include:



Bridget Marquardt , fellow Girls Next Door alum and paranormal podcaster

Jillian Barberie , TV host and radio personality Perez Hilton , media personality and celebrity gossip columnist

"Co-hosting RM11 Unlocked has been an incredible experience - not just because I get to reconnect with women who shaped a unique part of my family's history, but also because of the honest, fascinating conversations we're having across all walks of life," said Hefner. "This podcast is about exploring identity, reinvention, and owning your story - even the messy parts."

"Hosting RM11 Unlocked is like sitting front row at the world's most unfiltered dinner party - full of laughter, gasps, and jaw-dropping moments," added Flowers. "It's everything you want from a conversation: real, revealing, and just a little bit wild."

To listen to RM11 Unlocked and explore the platform's podcasting capabilities, visit or go directly to rm11/@RM11Official .

