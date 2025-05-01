Active Minds And The ALS Association Join Forces This May To Raise Awareness And Support For Mental Health And ALS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The original Ice Bucket Challenge changed the game for ALS awareness in 2014, raising millions and inspiring a global movement. Now, more than a decade later, its viral legacy is back-amplified by a new generation of youth and young adult advocates rallying for mental health, while also continuing to amplify the needs of the ALS community.

This renewed energy serves as a powerful reminder: both mental health and ALS are urgent health issues that demand visibility, compassion, and commitment. By joining together, Active Minds and the ALS Association aim to highlight the interconnectedness of physical and mental health, reduce stigma, and ensure that individuals and families affected by these challenges receive the support they need.

"The Ice Bucket Challenge is a cultural phenomenon that has changed the fight against ALS forever," said Calaneet Balas, president and CEO of the ALS Association. "It led to the discovery of new ALS genes, launched global research collaborations, and expanded care for people living with ALS. At the same time, it showed how grassroots action can transform health outcomes -- and we're pleased to see that same energy now being used to advance mental health awareness, as well."

"This campaign has become more than just a viral trend-it's a symbol of solidarity across movements," said Alison Malmon, Founder & Executive Director of Active Minds . "Whether you're navigating the mental health journey or facing a diagnosis like ALS, no one should do it alone. This May, we stand together-because awareness leads to action, and action leads to hope."

The original Ice Bucket Challenge raised $115 million for the ALS Association, which led to another $1 billion in follow-on funding for ALS research. In the years since, new treatments have emerged -- one of which has shown reversal of disease progression in people with a specific genetic form of ALS. The Challenge also sparked a global shift in how rare diseases are funded, understood, and prioritized. Now, in 2025, its legacy lives on through a united movement that supports both brain and body, awareness and action, courage and care.

Throughout the month, both organizations will be sharing stories, resources, and calls to action to foster community, education, and philanthropy.

Watch as Active Minds' Alison Malmon and the ALS Association's Calaneet Balas take the Ice Bucket Challenge together, uniting two causes in a powerful moment of action. Check out the video at

How to Join the #SpeakYourMIND Challenge:

Grab a bucket, some ice, and a friendRecord your challenge and tag three others to take it nextPost on social media and tag @active_minds , and @alsassociationInclude donation links to support both causes ( /activeminds/speakyourmind )

For mental health resources and ways to get involved, visit ActiveMinds .

Together, we can break silence, honor strength, and push progress forward for ALS - while championing a new era of mental health.

About Active Minds:

Active Minds is the largest nonprofit in the United States mobilizing youth and young adults to transform mental health norms across society. For more than 20 years, we have equipped the next generation of peer mental health advocates through a variety of programs, including the Active Minds Chapter Network, A.S.K., and Send Silence Packing. Our advocacy, initiatives, and campaigns foster lasting change in how youth view and discuss mental health, encouraging them to use their voices to influence broader conversations and inform mental health supports within their communities. Together, we are building a diverse movement of champions committed to improving mental health for all. To learn more about Active Minds, visit activeminds .

About the ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest philanthropic funder of ALS research in the world. The Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at als .

